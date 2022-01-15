Duluth, Minn. —The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) permit reservations for the 2022 quota season, May 1 – Sept. 30, will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.
To ensure a successful reservation process in 2022, Forest managers encourage visitors to:
1) Plan ahead by having at least three travel options (dates and entry points) in mind before making a reservation in case your preferred option is unavailable.
2) Carefully review information on the BWCAW Permit webpage in Recreation.gov including the following BWCAW Quota Permit Requirements. A full list of BWCAW Requirements is available under the “Need to Know” and “Fees & Cancellation” sections of the webpage.
Visitors may only reserve one permit per day, per permit holder
A permit holder can only lead one group at a time and must stay with their group for the duration of the trip. Reserving only one permit at a time ensures everyone has an opportunity to reserve a permit. The Forest Service will exercise its right to cancel multiple same-day reservations and overlapping reservations for the 2022 season. When a permit holder makes multiple reservations on the same entry date or has overlapping reservations, all but one permit will automatically be cancelled, and the cancelled permits will be returned to the BWCAW quota inventory. Permit holders will not be notified prior to cancellation.
—
Permits are not transferable (permit holder, alternates, entry date and entry point cannot be changed once the permit reservation is made)
While reserving your permit, remember to list alternate permit holders for backup in case your permit holder cannot go on the trip. Alternates cannot be added once a reservation is made.
Only the permit holder or alternate permit holder(s) specified at the time of reservation can pick up the permit. A photo I.D. is required.
—
Reserved permits must be picked up at the issue station specified on the permit
The BWCAW is over 1,098,000 acres in size. Select an issue station near your entry point. Plan ahead by reviewing location and hours of operation for BWCAW “Issue Stations”.
Remember that once a permit is placed with a BWCAW cooperator, the issue station cannot be changed. Cooperators cannot issue permits for any other issue station.
—
All permit holders entering the Wilderness must watch the BWCAW Leave No Trace three-part video series
Step 1: Watch parts 1 & 2 of the BWCAW Leave No Trace video series with your group before departing for your trip. Video links are emailed to permit holders at the time of reservation and two weeks prior to their entry date.
Step 2: Permit holders are required to watch the third video and review BWCAW regulations and rules at their issue station before receiving a permit.
Permit holders should share the videos with their entire group.
The BWCAW Trip Planning Guide is an essential resource for planning a safe and successful trip and may be accessed on the Forest website.
Forest Service offices are open from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, October 1 through April 30. For office contact information, see https://go.usa.gov/xeFhb.
