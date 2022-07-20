IRON RANGE — United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) will be distributing its new “Summer Buddy Backpacks” in even more communities across the Iron Range.
The summer weekend meal kits have been going to children through UWNEMN’s Meet Up and Chow Down free summer lunch program in select communities.
“While we are thrilled by the impact Summer Buddy Backpacks and Meet Up and Chow Down are making this year, we’ve been limited by that program partnership since Meet Up and Chow Down requires a commercial kitchen and heavy volunteer presence in each community,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay. "I’m proud our staff of six worked out their calendars to take on these new sites themselves; we are very committed to getting food to as many children who need it as we can.”
Staff will be handing out “Summer Buddy Backpacks” - which include shelf stable, child friendly food items for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks - from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
• Mondays at Northside Park in Eveleth (July 18- August 29)
• Tuesdays at Gilbert Community Center (July 19 – August 30)
• Wednesdays at Keewatin Park across from Keewatin City Hall (July 20 – August 31)
UWNEMN’s Meet Up and Chow Down program continues to provide free summer lunches to all children ages 0-18 from noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the following locations:
• Chisholm Kiwanis Park
• Hibbing Bennett Park
• Hibbing HRA Playground
• Mountain Iron Public Library
• Nashwauk Public Library
• Virginia AEOA
• Virginia HRA
• Virginia Olcott Park
“Summer Buddy Backpacks” are available every Thursday at the above sites.
Meet Up and Chow Down sites are open until September 1st. “Summer Buddy Backpacks” Pop Up sites are open through the last week of August.
