BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students have earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
The following students from the area were named to the Dean's List:
Jared Barney, Grayson Hartshorn, Jeffrey Wood, all of Chisholm; Anna Urbas, Ely; Kevin Cortese, Zachary Lindseth, Laura Rosier, all of Eveleth; Richard Anderson, Madison Lampton, Meghan Roy, Ashley Stephens, Taylor Stish, Owen Walters, Hannah Wentland, all of Hibbing; Jill Belland and Easton Soular, both of Hoyt Lakes; and Lukas Madson and Abby Moore, both of Mountain Iron.
BSU President’s List
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Students from your area to achieve this honor are:
Jessica Anderson, Amanda Bendel, Kasey Bertelsen, Ryne Prigge and Jacqueline Taylor, all of Ely; Cheyenne Bever, of Eveleth; Angel Foster, Emily Marchetti and Lindsay Osterhoudt, all of Hibbing; Emily Koch of Orr;
