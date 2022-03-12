Members of the Greenway Boys & Girls Club are among those who will benefit from upwards of $264,000 in grant money awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, as part of the Believe & Build Afterschool program. Funds were made available via the American Rescue Plan Act, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
This year kicks off an exciting new chapter for 21 youth-serving organizations across Minnesota. That’s because these organizations are being awarded a combined total of $12.5 million over the next 2.5 years to help young people thrive through Believe & Build Afterschool Grant.
This is one of the largest investments in Minnesota afterschool in the last decade, and it’s funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland serves K-12th grade students at four locations in Minnesota — one in Grand Rapids, one in Coleraine, and two in Duluth, which are the recipients of this Grant. All of the Clubs’ programs and activities are evidence-based and strategically designed to increase positive attitudes toward school, improve social relationships, and decrease risky behaviors in youth.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland will use Believe & Build Afterschool Grant funds to provide youth with opportunities to engage in a wide variety of activities in academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character & citizenship, as well as mental and behavioral health.
“We are incredibly fortunate to receive these Believe & Build Afterschool funds,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway Area Director Lori Kangas-Olson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on out-of-school programs over the past couple years.”
Believe & Build Afterschool grants are designed to support organizations serving young people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and funds are broadly distributed throughout the state. In addition, nearly 60% of funds are supporting culturally-specific, community-based organizations.
Minnesota’s afterschool community expressed overwhelming interest in Believe & Build Afterschool grants. Of the 75 organizations requesting nearly $46 million —only about 1/4th of the demand was met.
“To be included among the 25% of applicants who received awards provides us with the opportunity to further our mission of empowering and inspiring all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens,” Kangas-Olson said.
