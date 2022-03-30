The Arrowhead Library System's Bookmobile has clocked many, many miles bringing books to loyal library patrons in six northern Minnesota counties over the last 55 years, and the program is still going strong,
In 1967 bookmobile service was initiated and in 1972 books by mail began. The Bookmobile offers print books, cookbooks, large print books, DVDs, audiobooks and video games. In addition, one can renew a library card, update library account information, learn how to use library services and participate in special programs.
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, contact the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768, 218-741-3840, see Facebook or check our web site at www.alslib.info
The Arrowhead Library System traces its roots to a group of 61 people who formed the system in 1965. Carlton, Koochiching and St. Louis counties were the first members, followed by Itasca County in 1966, Cook in 1967, Lake of the Woods in 1968 and Lake in 1974. William R. Gordon was the first Director, followed by Kenneth R. Nielsen in 1977, and Jim Weikum in 1992.
"The Arrowhead Library System's Bookmobile will stop at a location near you soon," a news release stated. "When you can’t come to the library, your library on wheels will come to you. It stops every three weeks at these dates, times and locations in your area."
COTTON
Wilbert's Café on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 10-11:30 a.m.
MEADOWLANDS
Victory Coffee on Main Street on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 1-2:30 p.m.
IRON
Crossroads on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 6-7 p.m.
ELY LAKE
Short Stop on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 10:15-11 a.m.
PALO
Loon Lake Community Center on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 11:30-noon.
MARKHAM
Colvin Town Hall on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 1:15-2 p.m.
BIWABIK
Main Street on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 3-4 p.m.
McKINLEY
City Hall on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 4:30-5 p.m.
NETT LAKE
Community Center on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 9:30-11 a.m.
CRANE LAKE
Ranger Station on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 12:30-1:45
ORR
Lake Country Remax building on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 3-4 p.m.
BRITT
Sand Lake Storage on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 9:00-9:30 a.m.
BOIS FORTE
Boys and Girls Club on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 11-11:30 a.m.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP
Town Hall on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, noon-1 p.m.
SOUDAN
Post Office vicinity on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 2:30-3:30 p.m.
TOWER
Civic center on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 3:45-4:30 p.m.
EMBARRASS
Hwy 135 and Hwy 21 on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 5-6 p.m.
