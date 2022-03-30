The Arrowhead Library System's Bookmobile has clocked many, many miles bringing books to loyal library patrons in six northern Minnesota counties over the last 55 years, and the program is still going strong,

In 1967 bookmobile service was initiated and in 1972 books by mail began. The Bookmobile offers print books, cookbooks, large print books, DVDs, audiobooks and video games. In addition, one can renew a library card, update library account information, learn how to use library services and participate in special programs.

For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, contact the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768, 218-741-3840, see Facebook or check our web site at www.alslib.info

The Arrowhead Library System traces its roots to a group of 61 people who formed the system in 1965. Carlton, Koochiching and St. Louis counties were the first members, followed by Itasca County in 1966, Cook in 1967, Lake of the Woods in 1968 and Lake in 1974. William R. Gordon was the first Director, followed by Kenneth R. Nielsen in 1977, and Jim Weikum in 1992.

"The Arrowhead Library System's Bookmobile will stop at a location near you soon," a news release stated. "When you can’t come to the library, your library on wheels will come to you. It stops every three weeks at these dates, times and locations in your area."

COTTON

Wilbert's Café on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 10-11:30 a.m.

MEADOWLANDS

Victory Coffee on Main Street on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 1-2:30 p.m.

IRON

Crossroads on Tuesdays, April 19, May 10 and 31, June 21, at 6-7 p.m.

ELY LAKE

Short Stop on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 10:15-11 a.m.

PALO

Loon Lake Community Center on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 11:30-noon.

MARKHAM

Colvin Town Hall on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 1:15-2 p.m.

BIWABIK

Main Street on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 3-4 p.m.

McKINLEY

City Hall on Wednesdays, April 20, May 11, June 1 and 22, at 4:30-5 p.m.

NETT LAKE

Community Center on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 9:30-11 a.m.

CRANE LAKE

Ranger Station on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 12:30-1:45

ORR

Lake Country Remax building on Thursdays, April 21, May 12, June 2 and 23, at 3-4 p.m.

BRITT

Sand Lake Storage on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 9:00-9:30 a.m.

BOIS FORTE

Boys and Girls Club on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 11-11:30 a.m.

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP

Town Hall on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, noon-1 p.m.

SOUDAN

Post Office vicinity on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 2:30-3:30 p.m.

TOWER

Civic center on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 3:45-4:30 p.m.

EMBARRASS

Hwy 135 and Hwy 21 on Wednesdays, April 13, May 4 and 25, June 15, at 5-6 p.m.

