Look up the reports of coronavirus cases on the Bois Forte Reservation and you would find low figures largely due to a community banding together to adopt social distancing and mask-wearing measures. The cases have remained low, and because of that fact, tribal leaders are proud.
“Right now we have 49 total cases since the pandemic has begun and that means we have been doing very well...,” Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said during her latest recorded address this past Thursday. “Currently, we have no active cases and also we have no one in quarantine or isolation.”
She added, “We’ve really had low numbers considering what other tribes and other communities are dealing with regards to the pandemic.”
Nearly a year after the first infection was recorded in northeastern Minnesota, the coronavirus has made its way into every community in the region.
On Friday morning, St. Louis County counted 28 new cases, bringing the total to 14,866 since the coronavirus reached the region last year. The county reported one more person died due to COVID-19. The death toll hit 265.
The city of Hibbing has racked up the most cases in the area. At least 1,166 of the 16,000 residents contracted the virus. Meantime, Chisholm recorded a total of 357 cases, while Eveleth tallied 390 and Virginia another 713.
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Native communities. A study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that American Indian and Alaskan Native people were 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with the coronavirus than white people.
In Minnesota, at least six tribes have chosen to get the vaccine from the federal Indian Health Service and five have opted to work with the state Health Department. The IHS office in Bemidji, which serves tribes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, was the first of its kind in the nation to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The Bois Forte Band received their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 15, and then the second vaccine, developed by Moderna, on Dec. 23. Chavers told community members in January that health officials on the reservation had administered at least 450 shots of COVID-19 vaccinations to emergency personnel and elders with chronic and underlying health conditions.
About two months later, Chavers said this week that the tribal medical clinics provided more than 1,500 shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations to people on the reservation. She said she did not know whether the band would receive shipments of Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The chairwoman said tribal healthcare workers are planning to bring the mobile vaccination clinic down to the Duluth and Minneapolis urban centers to provide band members with additional doses.
Meantime, data from St. Louis County Dashboard shows that vaccines are increasingly becoming available to communities in the region. As of this week, at least 46,669 county residents have received their first dose of a vaccination, while 25,893 completed a series of doses.
While people in the region await their turns to get vaccinated, Chavers moved to highlight the Bois Forte COVID-19 Energy Assistance program: In the first round of the CARES-Act funded program, 81 band-member households received help totaling $19,956 for their bills across the state. In the second round of funding, the band has been helping an additional 59 households running about $16,332.
