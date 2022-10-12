A Federal Broadband Grant is helping to bring high-speed Internet to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in an area that is currently underserved.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa was recently awarded a broadband grant totalling nearly $20 million, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administrations (NTIA) Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, according to a press release.
“The project will turn a vision into reality by connecting tribal members, businesses, and operations that are critical to the economic success of the region, to a world class broadband network,” said Randy Long, Information Technology Director at Bois Forte. “All of our families will be better connected to our schools, medical facilities, and cultural activities, as well.”
The grant application was prepared in partnership with CTC, a Brainerd-based broadband cooperative, that will oversee construction and operation of the network, according to the press release. Upon completion, more than 375 miles of fiber optic cable will be buried in the region’s rocky terrain, it states.
Through the grant development process, CTC identified that over 98% of the locations within the project area are unserved, meaning they lack broadband speeds of even 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload. Once completed, locations within the project area will have access to symmetrical speeds of over 1Gbps (1,000 megabits = 1 gigabit).
“Construction and other information will be shared with area residents and business owners this winter via mail and email as well as at community open houses, hosted by Bois Forte and CTC,” said Joe Buttweiler, Director of Business Development at CTC. “We’re excited to serve the Bois Forte community with reliable, high-speed internet and other technology solutions for years to come.”
Formed in 1952, CTC has grown into a complete communications provider offering telephone, high-speed internet, digital television, and IT services to businesses and individuals throughout central and northern Minnesota. More information about CTC can be found at www.goctc.com.
