A Federal Broadband Grant is helping to bring high-speed Internet to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in an area that is currently underserved.

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa was recently awarded a broadband grant totalling nearly $20 million, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administrations (NTIA) Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, according to a press release.

