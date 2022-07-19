CHISHOLM — Cyclists participating in Bike MS: Ride Across Minnesota traveled from Proctor to Chisholm on Monday as their first leg of a ride to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The five-day experience started in Proctor, and from there cyclists rode to Chisholm on Monday. They are scheduled to depart to Biwabik on Wednesday, and then onward to Two Harbors before returning to Proctor.
“Cycle through these beautiful cities and join a community of riders dedicated to changing the world for people with MS one pedal stroke at a time,” it states on the ride website. “Feel the extraordinary support and excitement throughout your journey as we come together to reach our goal — a world free of MS.
Kathleen O’Donnell, president of the Upper Midwest Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society said there are about 350 cyclists participating in this year’s ride. This will be O’Donnell’s first full Bike MS: Ride Across Minnesota as she was hired right before COVID hit in 2020.
“I am so looking forward to gathering together again and to the delight of our riders having the chance to get back to the Range,” O’Donnell said.
“We have a fundraising goal of $390,000 this year, and believe that we will make it,” O’Donnell said.
This is the third time that Chisholm has hosted such a ride. The ride stopped in town in 2008 and 2013.
Ride MS has 68 rides across the United States this year. Participants can ride as an individual, or with a team.
“We’re very excited to have them back,” Shannon Kishel-Roche Executive Director of the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Kishel-Roche said riders she spoke to didn’t appear to mind the humid conditions and temperatures in the 80s.
Jim Kucera, of Eagan, Minn. is the captain of team SpongeBob Bicycle Pants.
This is Kucera’s 21st year of participating in benefit rides for the MS Society. When his two children were young, the three traveled as one on a tandem bike and a piccolo (trailer bike) behind. They participated in the Range ride in both 2008 and 2013, and say they find the people of the area to be very welcoming.
Jim’s son, Kevin Kucera, now 25, said he found conditions suitable on Monday.
“It was nice on the roads and the trails were super smooth — a trail is a welcome addition on any ride,” Kevin said. “Not too hot, not too windy.”
Andrew Marting of St. Louis, Missouri said this is the first time he’s ever ridden on the Range, and found it to be appealing.
“It was beautiful there were birds, birch trees, and water around – it was really nice,” he said.
Marting said he rode along on Monday even though he was part of a group in order to focus on himself and “power through” the ride of more than 80 miles.
As far as the heat and humidity, Martins said being from St. Louis, he’s used to it.
Kishel-Roche said she’s grateful for volunteers who are helping out at the museum grounds during the ride.
“Many of them participated in 2008 and 2013, so that helps,” Kishel-Roche said.
For more information or to donate to Bike MS: Ride Across Minnesota, you can go online at https://www.bikemn.org/events/bike-ms-ride-across-minnesota/.
