Bakk calls on legislature to hammer out a deal

Like any good carpenter, Sen. Tom Bakk looked to piece things together in his final day at the Minnesota Legislature.
Bakk, of Cook, offered his retirement speech on the Senate floor Monday after 28 years in the legislature.
And like his years as a carpenter's union labor representative, Bakk urged lawmakers to work together.
“There's one thing that really concerns me a great deal, more than anything else,” Bakk said. “This place is not as collegial as it used to be. It has slowly gotten more terse.”
The politically-divided legislature adjourned at midnight Sunday after more than four months of meetings.
As in previous years, the session ended in a stalemate with a handful of major bills unfinished.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it wasn't clear when Gov. Tim Walz might call a special session.
Some legislators say they're ready to settle differences.
Others aren't in a hurry.
Over 28 years, Bakk became one of the legislature's most-respected leaders and negotiators, serving on and chairing several major committees and in leadership positions.
Yet another stalemate on major bills doesn't reflect well on legislators, he said.
“This session didn't end in a way that should make anybody proud,” Bakk said. “I think both the governor and the leaders should be very careful about pointing fingers over the next few weeks and figure out how we get to a better outcome than where we left last night. It did not serve the people of this state very well and there's plenty of blame to go around.”
After working with five governors, Bakk offered a suggestion.
Walz, Bakk said, should call in conference committees chairs two-by-two and figure out how to resolve differences.
“We can't be that far apart,” Bakk said. “Bring the people in the room that are actually making the decisions and know the bills and work through it. Don't try and delegate it to others and don't put leaders in a position to have to cut a deal and come back and sell it to their caucus or sell it to their chairs. I think governor, if you do that, we're going to get an outcome that we can be proud of and will serve Minnesota well.”
Bakk, who in 2020 formed an independent caucus with fellow Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni, called on legislators from both sides of the aisle to compromise and take time to get to know each other better.
Receptions that used to take place almost every night, bringing legislators together in informal settings, aren't happening anymore, Bakk said.
“When they went away, I think it contributed to the rural and urban divide in this room,” Bakk said. “When those little receptions went away, metro members went away and had a chance to go home.”
The Senate office area where he and Tomassoni shared space could in the future be used to help forge closer relationships in a less partisan-charged environment, he said.
The “Bakkassoni' suite, as it's been called, for years has been a social space for legislators of all parties.
“Sen. (Jeremy) Miller, let me suggest that the 'Bakkassoni' suite upstairs maybe it should be a gathering place, like Tomassoni's office has been forever as long as I've served with him,” Bakk said. “Someone suggested there should be a soft serve ice cream machine up there where you could go up and get an ice cream cone and kind of bump into each other. Maybe put a hot dog roller up there, someone suggested, where you can go up and roll yourself a hot dog. Maybe it's a dumb idea. But the public will benefit from that if we create a little space away from our office where we just kind of go and sit down get to know each other a bit. Maybe we can break down some of those barriers where we seem to be drifting apart.”
Years ago, as a single father raising two young sons, Bakk said his teenage sons Mike and Mark gave him approval to run for the legislature while on a Trout Lake fishing trip.
As a carpenter from northern Minnesota, it's been a privilege and absolutely remarkable to serve in the legislature, he said.
“First, make your parents proud,” Bakk said. “My mother passed away about three years ago. She had beautiful cursive writing, even into her 80s. She would write me almost like love notes about how proud she was of me. She told me one time, 'When your dad sees you on TV, he says, I can't believe that's our son. She said he cries'. What's better than for a kid to know your parents are proud of the work you are doing. So think about that in how we handle ourselves around here, the way we act, the way we interact with people, with the work we do, makes our parents proud.”
Bakk, whose children and grandchildren were in the gallery, thanked his wife Laura for her understanding of his legislative work which spanned 10,002 days.
Laura Bakk, who served for 22 years as Tomassoni's legislative assistant, is also retiring.
“She understands this place better than any of us,” Bakk said. “She started in the House in 1975, right out of high school. It has been a huge benefit to me. I've just had this remarkable latitude with Laura that she gives me all the latitude and understanding that any member of the legislature could dream of having.”
He also thanked the constituents of his district for their trust in him.
Bakk challenged senators to be good stewards of the public money, not lose sight of where the raw material for products such as steel for automobiles comes from, and to think about the supply chain of critical minerals needed for renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Bakk reminded senators not to get too full of themselves and to represent everyone in their district as best as you can, not just the people who voted for them.
“The work you do is important,” Bakk said. “But you're not that important.”
