Author to celebrate past state Olympians

BIWABIK/VIRGINIA — While a number of Minnesota’s elite athletes are gearing up to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games starting Feb. 4 in Beijing — including Duluth natives and Team USA curlers Chris Plys, John Shuster, and Aileen Geving — some of the Iron Range’s own past Olympians will be appreciated.
Minnesota author Patrick “Packy” Mader is set to offer several free, 60-minute, multi-media presentations at Arrowhead Libraries over the next week, sharing stories about his in-person conversations with noted Minnesota athletes.
Mader interviewed more than 100 of the state’s men and women who competed in the Olympics, World Championship and World Cups from 1948 to 2018 for his books, “Minnesota Gold” and “More Minnesota Gold.”
The Arrowhead Library System tour will launch at the public library of Babbitt, the hometown of Olympian William Conrad "Buzz" Schneider, a former ice hockey player best remembered for his role on the United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. He was also a member of the U.S. Olympic hockey team at the 1976 Winter Olympics.
The program will begin at 1 p.m. Monday.
A second program, also focused on Range-born Olympians, will follow at 6 p.m. Monday at the Calumet Public Library.
The tour’s third stop will be at noon Tuesday at the Virginia Public Library, in the hometown of Olympian Steve Sertich, an ice hockey player who competed in the men's tournament at the 1976 Winter Olympics.
Other area athletes interviewed in the 400-page, full-color books containing more than 200 photographs each, include:
• John Mayasich, from Eveleth, a former ice hockey player who was a member of the United States ice hockey team that won a silver medal at the 1956 Winter Olympics and a gold medal at the 1960 Winter Olympics.
• Timothy “Tim” Kane Sheehy, an ice hockey player who played Minnesota high school hockey for International Falls before joining the Boston College men's ice hockey team. Sheehy, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Canada, also played for the American national team in 1969, the 1971 World Championships, and at the 1972 Winter Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal.
• Carolyn Treacy Bramante, a Duluth native, who was a member of the U.S. 2006 Winter Olympics biathlon team in Turin, Italy.
Mader’s books provide insight into the lives of athletes who honored their sport, their state, and their country on the world stage over seven decades and now “give back” to their sport and community.
The author spent seven years researching sports data, and traveled to 85 of Minnesota’s 87 counties to engage in conversations with the more than 100 elite athletes.
Mader — who grew up on a small dairy farm near St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, in Hennepin County, and has a background in education, agriculture, and business — tailors his presentations to his audiences. He uses PowerPoint slideshows, props and large storyboards, along with materials that show the various stages of book publication. He also incorporates into his talks his experience of teaching Minnesota history and geography, his lifelong interest in sports, and his knowledge about the state’s rich heritage and resources, according to Mader’s website.
The Arrowhead Library presentations are recommended for high schoolers and adults, and books will be available for purchase following the program.
Mader will also present at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cloquet Public Library, and later that day at 3:30 p.m. at the Carlton Area Public Library.
“We are so excited to have Patrick Mader present at our libraries, especially right before the 2022 Winter Olympics,” said Mollie Stanford, regional librarian in youth services and training with the Arrowhead Library System.
“It’s such a wonderful tribute to all of the amazing athletes representing the Arrowhead region, the state of Minnesota, and the United States of America. It's a great opportunity for patrons to hear stories and learn more about local legends.”
Mader’s program is sponsored by ALS and was funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, visit: www.alslib.info or www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
