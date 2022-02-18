Area snowmobile trails remain in great condition

TOWER — More snow and cold might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for snowmobilers — both local and from across the state — it means this year’s sled season is continuing to shape up to be one of the best in years.
Two-thirds of the way through the season (give or take a few days) and with nearly 30-inches of snow on the ground across much of northeastern Minnesota — and more on the North Shore — trail conditions throughout are ranging from very good to great.
Brad Dekkers, assistant area supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Trails for the Tower Area, who does a weekly trail report for the area, said things are much the same as they were every week thus far this winter.
“I feel like a broken record, in a good way,” he said by email. “But our trails across the area continue to be in very good condition. The small snows we are getting every few days are helping a lot to hold our trail base in the midst of heavy to very heavy trail traffic.”
Local Grant-in-Aid trails like the Laurentian, the Kinney Spur, the Wolftrack, the Chisholm to Side Lake run, and more are all equally in great shape.
This post on the Vermilion Penguins Snowmobile Club Facebook page from Thursday says it all:
“What an amazing season. Everything here and within reach of here is in tip top shape. That includes Ely, Babbitt, Embarrass, Giants Ridge, Virginia, Kinney/Buhl, Side Lake, Marcel, Cook, Elephant Lake, Buyck, Crane Lake, Ash River and all of Voyageurs. We have done hundreds of miles and (the) only (rough) stuff has been where the groomers lack access. Everywhere we go we see riders with big smiles and nothing but high fives for riding conditions.”
According to Dekker, the Taconite Snowmobile Trail, which stretches one hundred sixty five miles from Grand Rapids to Ely, and the 135-mile David Dill/Arrowhead State Trail — which extends from ten miles west of Tower at the intersection with the Taconite trail, to Ericsburg, ten miles south of International Falls, are both in “very good condition.”
The Taconite has anywhere from seven to 26-inches of snow and a one to six-inch base, while the Arrowhead has anywhere from eight to 29–inches of snow and a one to seven-inch base.
Both are seeing continuous grooming.
“The small bits of snow we’ve been getting here and there have helped to hold the trail base in the midst of consistently heavy traffic. Please use caution on the trails and stay to the right. Trail traffic is heavy right now, especially Thursday through Sunday,” Dekkers said by email.
There is active logging happening on a number of spots throughout the Grant-in-Aid and State Trail system, he added.
His report continued:
• Taconite State Trail: “Slow down in the ten-mile segment from Ely to Purvis Lake, the trail is narrow here. The entire trail from Ely to Hwy 73/Side Lake is groomed and in very good condition. Watch for exposed rocks in a few of the big hills going west from Hwy 53. And be aware on the Taconite just east of Hwy 169, there is some slush on either side of the junction with the trail north to the Y-Store,” Dekkers said.
• Arrowhead State Trail: “The trail is groomed and in very good condition. There is active logging on and around the trail north and south of the Hwy 115 crossing, so use caution in that segment. Also be aware of ice flows on the grade going north toward the Melgeorge’s spur from the Elephant Lake Rd,” he added.
• Putnam-Fishing Lakes Trail: The trail is groomed and in very good condition. Watch for occasional rocks throughout the trail, mainly on the hills.
• Soudan Underground Mine Lake Vermilion State Park Trails: These trails are groomed and in good condition. Watch for occasional rocks on the hills.
According to information on the DNR’s website, the McCarthy Beach State Park Trail is in “excellent condition.”
“Recent snows have made trails in the Side Lake area excellent for riding snowmobiles. Groomers are busy getting trails back into shape after the busy weekend. Lake ice conditions have varied greatly this year, with slush noted on top in areas, check conditions before venturing out on the lakes,” officials report.
DNR trail officials are also reporting that trails in George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Tettegouche, Bear Head Lake, and Gooseberry Falls State Park are also in “excellent condition.”
