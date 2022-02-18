ARC initiative aims to improve ‘outcomes for justice-involved females’

A team from Arrowhead Regional Corrections is going straight to women in the system to evaluate and adapt how females are treated — in a structure originally created for men — to prevent future offenses by addressing their more specific needs.
ARC was one of five agencies in the country this past fall to be granted assistance from the National Institute of Corrections to conduct a community Gender-Responsive Policy and Practices Assessment (GRPPA).
The initiative asks corrections professionals to determine just how gender-responsive (meaning paying attention to the distinctive needs of females) policies and programs are for women, and to use that information to improve outcomes for justice-involved females.
The other entities receiving GRPPA grants are in the states of Colorado, California, Texas, and Virginia.
The GRPPA grants are not monetary, but provide teaching, tools and guidance to conduct assessments and appraise results. There are similar assessments focused on jails and prisons; this GRPPA community effort concentrates on probation, said Kris Wester, a unit supervisor with probation in Duluth.
Wester and her team of regional probation officers — Jena Lamppa, with the Virginia office; Dawn LeDoux, Carlton County; Devyn Wallace, St. Louis County-Duluth; and Mary Ann Campbell, St. Louis County-Duluth — have been using focus groups and online surveys to gather information from female clients, staff, and partner agencies, such as community treatment programs, to score and assess what areas may need more gender-responsive work within ARC.
ARC encompasses the five counties of St. Louis, Carlton, Lake, Cook and Koochiching.
Women in the system tend to have higher rates of mental health, PTSD, and substance abuse issues, as well as barriers such as being the primary caregivers of children, said Wallace, who works with the Duluth drug court. The assessments strive to determine “how we can serve women and meet their needs where they are at when they come in front of a probation officer — and help women so they are not coming back into the system,” she said.
It’s a system traditionally “built for men,” she added.
Wester said the team has found through the focus groups and surveys that female clients “want to be held accountable” and “to have good relationships with probation officers.”
“Working relationships are a huge part,” Wallace said. “Women are ‘relational’” when dealing with others, and “that’s been reinforced in our focus groups.”
Many of the women surveyed have supplied suggestions. For instance, one client offered the idea of women in a female support group “doing child care for each other,” LeDoux said, adding that women tend to be problem-solvers.
“There are many great ideas everyone has,” said Lamppa, whose daily primary focus is working with female clients. Her and Campbell’s caseloads are considered “gender-responsive,” although Lamppa does also work with male clients.
The assessment platform allows female clients to “speak freely and say what is good and what is bad,” she said.
“(Clients) are our greatest resource,” LeDoux added. “We learn from them every day.”
Member agencies have also indicated a desire via the assessment to work together to “make things better,” Wester said.
The focus groups and surveys have also shed light on what gender-responsive procedures already in place are working, said team members.
“We’ve had a lot of great feedback on what we are doing well and how we can build off of what we are already doing,” said Campbell, who works with women on probation for DWI offenses. That may include expanding on current training in gender-responsiveness and in trauma-informed care — a technique that recognizes and responds to the signs, symptoms, and risks of trauma to better support the needs of someone who has experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences and toxic stress.
“It’s a huge undertaking and we have a lot ahead of us,” especially within a five-county, rural area, Wallace said.
Assessments are expected to wrap up by the end of March, and ARC hopes to have in place what is needed to start making changes based on recommendations by late-spring, Wester said.
The team’s ultimate goal, said its members, is to increase resources and enhance programming for female clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.