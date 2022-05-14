Anglers should see open water, excellent walleye population on Vermilion

TOWER — Minnesota has two unofficial holidays that revolve around the outdoors, particularly water and woods.
Today marks the celebration of the wetter (sometimes) one — the annual walleye fishing opener.
Fishing is big business, particularly in Minnesota, where the sport generates nearly $2.7 billion in retail sales each year, creates more than 28,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in salaries and wages, and produces $332 million in federal tax revenue, and another $288 million in state and local tax revenue.
And it’s not just Minnesota that benefits from fishing – nearly 49 million anglers across the country each year (roughly one in six Americans) spend $51 billion annually on equipment, licenses, trips and other fishing-related items or events.
Money is spent at resorts, gas stations, restaurants and hotels – many of which are located in the northern half of the state, an area that can lay claim to some of the best fishing lakes in the state, including Crane Lake near Orr, White Iron and Shagawa near Ely, Little Bowstring and Winnibigoshish in Itasca County.
And it’s safe to say that a lot of first day attention will be focused on some of the popular Tower and Cook area lakes, particularly Lake Vermilion, and the bodies of water that surround Ely.
Luckily for those looking to land some walleye it would seem anglers headed north found mostly ice-free water this morning when they arrived at their favorite fishing holes.
Up until this past week there was real doubt that would happen.
Keith Reeves, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Area Fisheries Supervisor in Tower, said earlier this week that “most likely” Vermilion would be open and by Thursday that appeared to be the way things were headed.
“We are getting some warm and windy weather in the week before the Walleye opener. Lakes that are already open include Birch, White Iron, and parts of Vermilion. Most lakes are expected to be open, with the exception of smaller, deeper lakes in isolated basins and especially to the northeast; Knife and Basswood might not be open by Saturday,” Reeves said.
Reeves said that thanks to the pre-season forecast of temps in the low 70s, he expected traffic to be at or above normal on area lakes.
“People want to get out, finally!” he said.
“The walleye opener signals a change in season, from ice and slush to open water. Walleye are challenging to catch, and the challenge is enhanced by traveling to the beautiful north country,” Reeves said. “For many, if not most folks, the walleye opener is also a reason to meet up with friends and family. Once the habit is established, preparing for and going fishing becomes an anticipated and satisfying activity.”
So what will anglers find this weekend, particularly on Lake Vermilion?
Well, first, the Pike River, where it flows into Pike Bay, is off limits through June 1 due to the high number of spawners in the area.
Second, ice-out creates some different conditions.
Reeves suggests fishing shallow, near inlets that bring warm water, which attracts minnows and shiners, and slow movements to match the slower fish metabolism.
“The water may be browner due to higher runoff, so fish more shallow than normal,” he said.
“The Vermilion walleye population is in excellent shape, with bigger fish in West Vermilion and a strong year class of keeper-size walleye in the East end.”
Good news for the hundreds of anglers of all ages that will hit the lake this weekend.
Reeves said there “were about 700 boats on Vermilion on opener last year,” and that there could be more this year “especially due to the good population of walleye.”
—
You need to buy a Minnesota fishing license if you're 16 or older. Annual licenses allow you to fish from March 1 to the last day of February the following year. Lower-cost licenses are available for shorter time periods. There is an added cost to fish for trout, salmon or sturgeon.
According to the DNR, to qualify for a resident fishing license you must:
Have established a legal residence in Minnesota for at least the past 60 consecutive days.
If 21 or older, possess a current Minnesota driver’s license, state-issued identification card or have a receipt for an application for a driver’s license or state ID that is at least 60 days old.
Be at least 16 years of age.
In most cases, Minnesotans don't need a license if they're fishing in a state park.
All non-residents, regardless of age, must buy a fishing license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.