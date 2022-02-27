An Early Swedish Immigrant Remembers

Historians tell us that over 43 different nationalities have lived in Northern Minnesota, beginning with the people who lived here long, long in the past, near the end of the last of at least four glaciers, about 12,000 years ago.
We know very little about the earliest Iron Rangers, but they did mine copper and other minerals. Eventually other Indigenous People moved here and settled, building mounds to bury their dead and using pottery to store, among other food, mahnomen (wild rice). Forests began to grow as the climate changed. Many small villages also grew as these people no longer had to follow the herds for food, since animals were living in the forests, streams and lakes.
The ancestors of the Cheyenne and Sioux likely lived in this area for a time. By the time the first Europeans came to this area, the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe lived around Otchipwe-kitchi-gami (“The sea of the Ojibwe people,” later known as Lake Superior) and Misi-ziibi (“great river,” later known as the Mississippi River).
As the Europeans began to come into this land as explorers, and then settlers, many more nationalities were added to the mix that is the Iron Range. Among those immigrants were people from Sweden. Aldin Wickland was one of them.
Born in 1884 in southwestern Sweden near the Norwegian border, Albin followed an older brother to Biwabik in 1902. Nearly 50 years later, after a life of hard work and worldwide travel thanks to his work as a diamond drill operator, he sat down and wrote his life story. No publisher showed an interest in his manuscript, and he died in 1973. However, his wife Ellen Johnson Wicklund, with help from the Iron Range Historical Society, did publish his writing in 1977 under the title “A Diamond Driller Reminisces.”
Here are some excerpts in which he remembers his early years in the eastern Mesabi. He was a young Swedish man who didn’t speak a word of English when he arrived in a new country. He was about to learn a job which he had never done before. It would become his life’s career.
---
When I arrived in Duluth by the train from Sault Ste. Marie, I was much impressed with the beautiful harbor dotted with freighters and boats of every variety. I was also curious at seeing the red dirt hauled by train on long strings of open cars and was later informed that it was iron ore. We had iron ore in Sweden but there it was black instead of red.
Everything here was new and different. Everything was on a large scale. But the Minnesota scenery with its pine-covered forests and numerous lakes reminded me of Sweden.
My journey was nearly at its end. Less than seventy miles to go. The train left Duluth in the afternoon and followed beautiful Lake Superior as far as Two Harbors, then traveled west to the Mesabi Range.
It was seven o’clock in the evening when I reached Biwabik. Naturally I expected my brother to greet me at the station, but it so happened that he was working that night.
Ore trains moved in a steady stream and in the railroad yard empty cars were switched back and forth. No doubt the brakemen and switchmen saw me on the platform but paid no attention to me. Daylight began to fade and lights were switched on. It was almost nine o’clock and still no brother had appeared. The train crews finished their tasks in the yard and it was quiet and peaceful as darkness crept on. A man came out of the station, locked the door and walked away.
Now that I was all alone on the platform, I realized that Gust would not meet me. I picked up my two knapsacks buckled together with a leather strap, threw them over my shoulder and marched into town.
I had no idea how to go about finding my brother and I did not know if there were any Scandinavians in this town. The few English words I knew were at that moment completely forgotten. The railroad station was about three quarters of a mile from town. A narrow wooden sidewalk guided my steps towards the town. The walkway was several feet above the ground with no railing. I had to stain my eyes to keep from plunging to the ground below. I thought it strange that nights were so dark in the summer. In Sweden during June and July one could read a newspaper outside at ten o’clock at night. However, it was much warmer in Minnesota and I found this July night very hot as I trudged along.
I met several people and asked them all the same question in Swedish, “Do you know Gust Wicklund?” They all shook their heads. At that hour there were not many people on the street, but as I approached a few listless men talking I heard them speaking Swedish. They saw me then. Evidently my brother had notified these fellows that I was coming. From them I learned that Gust was working. “Now don’t you worry. Just come with us.”
At last I had met people with whom I could converse and I was happy once more. Before I realized what it was all about, they had led me into the Stockholm Saloon and for the first time in my life I saw some of the immigrants who I had only heard about. They had left Sweden years ago. There must have been about fifty in all. Some of them were sober and well-dressed, but the majority were shabby and unkempt.
Most of these men were miners and woodsmen who made their living by honest toil and would harm no one but themselves by spending their money on whiskey and gambling. Some of the men were too old to work and lived in shanties not far from town. They would hang around the saloons at night in the hopes that someone would buy them a drink. These old timers usually had a sad ending, sometimes taking their lives in fits of despair and loneliness.
At eleven-thirty Gust walked in. Needless to say, we were overjoyed to see each other. He would now be like a father to me in this strange land and I was to begin a new page in my life.
We stayed at a Finnish boarding house where we shared the same room and the same bed. Never before had I seen such quantities of food stacked upon the table! There were various kinds of meat on large platters, hard-boiled eggs by the dozens, vegetables of every variety, homemade breads, huge pitchers of both sweet and sour milk. As a growing lad with an enormous appetite, this suited me to perfection.
Biwabik, incorporated in 1893, is often noted as one of the oldest villages on the Mesabi. Above it, built up on a hill, was the town of Merritt, incorporated in 1892, and named for Leonidas Merritt, one of the famous “Seven Iron Men” who discovered where the iron ore was to be found under the tall pines. The town of Merritt was destroyed by a fire in 1893. The people from there flocked down into the valley and thus increased the population of Biwabik.
“Biwabik” is a Chippewa name for a valuable mountain of ore. Evidently, this was a Chippewa camping ground before the white people arrived. A few old timers can still today recollect the shy Chippewa who lived quietly in small huts on the outskirts of town.
There were numerous lumber camps in the area. In the spring of the year the lumberjacks came into town and celebrated in a hilarious manner. In those days, nearly every other building in Biwabik was a saloon with plenty of money in circulation. The first large mine to come into existence was the Biwabik Mine, an open pit mine of high grade ore. Men of all nationalities came here to seek a living.
Hill’s Hotel, smack in the center of town, had a booming business. There was also a bank, two churches, a hospital, several grocery and clothing stores, and a frame schoolhouse which was later transformed into a community house with a neat little park around it. In later years, two fine brick schools were built: the Washington in 1907 and the Horace Mann in 1913. Everything the students needed was provided free of charge, even musical instruments.
It was at Biwabik that I was initiated into drilling by serving as a helper to my brother Gust. I began with him at a place about two miles out of town at what would become the Belgrade Mine. Being a drill helper was hard, physical work. The helpers worked not only on the drill platforms but also up in the tripod, climbing ladders to reach the scaffolds. The tripod consisted of three poles about thirty-five feet in length with holes bored near the top. A bolt driven through each one holds them together and when raised forms the tripod. A sheave hangs from the steel bolt and through this grooved wheel, on which a rope is worked, pipes are hoisted up and down.
The helpers also cut and thread the pipes added to the drill cylinder, work on the tripod turning pipes, and make up dynamite blasts to be used in boulder formations.
We next moved on to Virginia, twelve miles away. Here we lived in a Scandinavian boarding house, walking four miles each way through deep snowdrifts that first winter. Our first task every morning was to cut enough firewood to last for the day. Then drilling got underway. It was no easy task to get the casing through two hundred feet of boulder and gravel. In all my world travels as a driller, I have never encountered so much rock formation as on the Mesabi Range.
For two hours’ work, helpers received two dollars and twenty-five cents and operators received three dollars. There was absolutely no compensation for Sunday chores such as walking to the drill to chop wood and bank fires during freezing temperatures. Labor organizations were non-existent. We did have some money to spare, though, and we were satisfied.
Gust and I worked together for a year when he was promoted to operator on another drill. In that capacity he had to run the drill and was responsible for both the drill and the progress at work. For myself, I was content to remain for three years with the same foreman whose name was Johnson. He was middle-aged, single, and had no relatives nearby, so he adopted me more or less as his own. He was certainly good to me and a deep friendship developed between us. We traveled to additional pioneering drill spots near McKinley, Sparta, Gilbert, Eveleth, and Mountain Iron. Eventually we were transferred to the western Mesabi near Grand Rapids where we built our own camp and settled in for a year.
---
Albin continued to work on the Iron Range for a few more years. He married a girl from Biwabik, Ellen Johnson. He then, in his capacity as a diamond driller, travelled literally around the world. His wife often accompanied him. They returned to Biwabik just before the Second World War. He confined his work then to the United States.
