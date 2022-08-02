‘Pickup Truck’ performers set to tour northern Minnesota

Mixed Precipitation actors, who will present a futuristic version of a Mozart opera, incorporating 1990s-inspired music, aboard a pickup truck stage during a tour on the Iron Range, are shown in a previous performance.

 Photo submitted

IRON RANGE — An opera from the 1700s set in the future to a ’90s music playlist — all taking part aboard a pickup truck. That’s one way to describe the one-of-a-kind performances coming to the Range this week.

Lois Pajari, owner of Cook’s Country Connection, sums it up in another way.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments