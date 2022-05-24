ALS set to offer cultural program aimed at exploring the arts

IRON RANGE — A bit of Japanese and Haitian culture is coming to the area, thanks to two Arrowhead Library System programs in June.
COMPAS teaching artists, who bring creative experiences to all ages across the state, will be at regional libraries and area locations to teach about Japanese taiko drumming, as well as the art of Haitian dance.
According to the nonprofit educational organization COMPASS, which has brought art and culture to Minnesotans for almost 50 years, its teaching artists “work alongside students, teachers, older adults, hospital patients, teens, and just about any other community member to spark their imaginations and infuse their lives with creativity.”
The professional artists, who represent a wide variety of cultural backgrounds, “make the arts live and breathe.”
The programs are free and appropriate for all ages, according to the ALS.
COMPAS Teaching Artists TaikoArts Midwest will present an hour-long event at each site that combines performance, lecture and interactive activities. It will have an emphasis on individual empowerment and the community building benefits of taiko, which is easily adjusted to any age or ability level.
Audience members will learn the history and cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, and a general vocabulary of the artform. Interactive activities, depending on the size of the audience, may include a question and answer session, learning rhythms, and trying out the drums themselves.
Locally, taiko programs will take place:
• 3:30 p.m. June 1, at the Babbitt Public Library.
• 10:30 a.m. June 3, at the Virginia Public Library.
• 2:30 p.m. June 3, at the Hibbing Public Library.
• 1 p.m. June 6, at the Marble Public Library.
• 6 p.m. June 6, at the Calumet Public Library.
• 1 p.m. June 7, at the Grand Rapids Area Library.
• 5 p.m. June 7, at the Buhl Public Library.
• 1 p.m. June 8, at the Hoyt Lakes Public Library.
• 7 p.m. June 8, at Smokey Bear Park, International Falls.
• 10:30 a.m. June 19, at the Aurora Senior/Community Center.
• 3:30 p.m. June 9, at the Cook Public Library.
Programs will also be held in Duluth, Two Harbors, Cloquet, Carlton and Silver Bay.
The Haitian dance program, presented by COMPAS Teaching Artists Afoutayi Dance, Music and Arts company, will teach about the Haitian culture, history and traditional arts — and how dance connects the Haitian people to their spiritual and cultural heritage, having been passed down through lineages of African and Indigenous ancestry.
The hour-long performance, which will include spontaneous interchanges with the audience, is described as “a vibrant educational tool filled with dance, music, drumming, storytelling and history and presents Haitian cultural heritage with songs in Creole and French languages with live drumming accompaniment.”
Afoutayi Dance Performances will be held:
• 1 p.m. June 13, at the Marble Public Library.
• 6 p.m. June 13, at the Calumet Public Library.
• 10 a.m. June 14, at the Aurora Senior/Community Center.
• 3:30 p.m. June 14, at the Babbitt Public Library.
• 7 p.m. June 15, at Smokey Bear Park, International Falls.
• 3:30 p.m. June 16, at the Cook Public Library.
• 1 p.m. June 17, at the Buhl Public Library.
• 4 p.m. June 17, at the Hoyt Lakes Public Library.
• 1 p.m. June 22, at the Hibbing Public Library.
• 4 p.m. June 22, at the Mountain Iron Public Library.
• 10:30 a.m. June 23, at the Virginia Public Library.
Performances will also be held in Baudette, Duluth, Grand Marais, Silver Bay, Two Harbors, Moose Lake, and Carlton.
The programs, sponsored by ALS, are funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, visit www.alslib.info or www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
