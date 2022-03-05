ALLETE acquires New Energy Equity, a leading solar development company

DULUTH — ALLETE Wednesday advanced its planned expansion in the solar energy sector, announcing it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the membership interests of New Energy Equity LLC, one of the nation’s top distributed solar developers, for approximately $165.5 million, subject to a working capital adjustment.
New Energy Equity, with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, is one of the country’s leading distributed solar development companies, having successfully completed more than 250 projects across the nation totaling more than 310 megawatts. New Energy Equity also offers comprehensive solar operations, maintenance, and asset management services to its customers through its wholly owned subsidiary, Energy Support Services.
“New Energy Equity’s strong track record of success, talented and experienced team, robust project pipeline and significant growth potential will support ALLETE’s long-term average annual growth objective of 5 percent to 7 percent,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “The company is a natural fit with our sustainability-in-action strategy and shares our commitment to transforming the nation’s energy landscape. Solar is an exciting and expanding area of our industry’s clean-energy transformation, and New Energy Equity brings to ALLETE the expertise and experience to offer comprehensive solar solutions to customers, adding to our existing wind energy capabilities.”
Solar Power World ranked New Energy Equity, which specializes in development of distributed-generation solar facilities from 1 to 10 megawatts, as the nation’s 7th Top Solar Developer and 8th Top Commercial Solar Contractor in 2021. New Energy Equity’s national reach includes completed projects and projects under development in 26 U.S. states.
“Our team is excited to join the ALLETE family of companies, bringing broadened expertise and access to capital to New Energy Equity,” said New Energy Equity President and CEO Matthew Hankey. “ALLETE is an incredible organization that shares in our company’s core values, including a focus on sustainability, long-term partnerships and a workforce culture that promotes and values employee contributions. With our combined experience, we can expand the reach of distributed-generation solar and storage projects to provide more sustainable energy solutions for our communities, industry partners and customers. We look forward to joining forces with ALLETE to help further the clean-energy transformation together.”
ALLETE expects the purchase to close in mid-April. New Energy Equity’s entire team, including management, will remain in place, as will its Maryland headquarters.
“New Energy Equity’s business model—developing, financing and selling a large number of small projects annually—complements ALLETE’s other businesses that typically focus on larger, utility-scale projects. With its flexible capital needs, attractive cash flow and earnings accretion characteristics, we believe New Energy Equity is a strong value proposition for ALLETE and its investors,” Owen said. “We are very excited to welcome the New Energy Equity team to ALLETE as we continue, together, advancing the clean energy future—for our customers, communities, employees and investors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.