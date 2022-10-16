One of the most watched Iron Range races on election night will take place in Senate District 7 for a couple of reasons.
First, the winner will represent much of what was long under the watchful eye of former Sen. David Tomassoni, who died this past summer, and who had represented the Iron Range for 30 years in St. Paul.
Second, it’s not a traditional two-way race.
After narrowly defeating Hibbing’s Kim McLaughlin in the August DFL primary (by 41 votes), former Nashwauk Mayor and current Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci was set to take on Republican endorsed Rob Farnworth of Hibbing for the Senate District 7 seat.
Then, in late September, McLaughlin threw her hat back in the ring, launching a write-in campaign, and this time declaring herself an “independent” candidate.
Now it’s a three way race.
All three candidates were offered a chance to comment for this story, each given the same set of questions and parameters. The following are their unedited answers.
—
Rob Farnsworth-R
Background/experience?
I grew up in Chisholm. After high school, I earned my bachelor's degree from the University of St. Thomas with a double major in history and social studies. I later earned my master's degree from Minnesota State Mankato in special education. I have been a teacher for over 20 years, with the last 13 in the Hibbing School District. I am also a licensed real estate agent. I have been a union member since the age of 17 and was my local union president while teaching at Thistledew Camp in Togo.
Why are you running for this particular office?
My wife Jamie and I have chosen to raise our four children right here in the Northland, where we were fortunate enough to grow up. Not only are we close to family and friends, but the Northland is a welcoming, safe place to live. While we love it here, we know there are plenty of challenges. I am running so that when my children grow up, they will have the same opportunities to stay right here that we have had.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Senate District 7 and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Economic development is the first and most pressing issue in our area. We need to start by supporting our current mines and the mines of the future. Specifically, we need to urgently work on a solution to the problem Hibbing Taconite is facing in regards to mine life. There is a great deal of ore nearby, and we need to get all stakeholders to the table to find a solution. We also need to encourage business growth and along with this, new housing builds. Where will new workers live without available housing? Increasing the supply of all types of housing, including single family and senior housing, will not only attract new people to our region but will allow our seniors to safely stay in their hometowns.
The high cost of living is another important issue we need to address. According to most surveys, Minnesota consistently ranks in the top five in taxes paid. We are one of a handful of states that taxes our senior citizens' social security benefits, and ending this tax needs to be a top priority. The $9 billion dollar surplus is evidence that we are overtaxed and we need to return that money to taxpayers. We can permanently cut taxes so Minnesota workers have more money in their pockets each month, which will help ease the pain of the record high inflation. We also need to look at our state energy policy to ensure our residents are getting the best value in terms of energy prices.
Transportation is another issue that needs immediate action. As I have criss-crossed the district, I have witnessed firsthand our deteriorating roadways. The priority for transportation spending needs to be on roads and bridges rather than on multi-billion dollar train systems in the metro that only a fraction of the population actually use. We need to dedicate all sales taxes spent on anything related to automobiles (oil changes, car parts, detailing, etc.) to be spent on our roads and bridges. We must have a first class system of roads in order to have the economic development we need.
Closing statement: I believe that the Northland is the best place to live, and that's why I'm raising my family here. We have a proud history of mining the ore and cutting the timber that built the greatest nation on earth. We have the best people on earth who go out of their way to help a neighbor in need. And we have a great future. As your next state senator, my goal will be to keep the Northland the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
—
Ben DeNucci-D
Background/experience?
I’m a 5th generation Iron Ranger — my family has lived in Nashwauk for 115 years. My grandfathers worked for National Steel. My father did too before he became an educator just like my mom. I am a volunteer firefighter, former Mayor, current County Commissioner, and a small business owner.
I own two mom and pop union grocery stores. Those stores were going to close, so I put together a team that kept the doors open, lights on, and 30 people working good paying union jobs. I don’t just talk about building thriving communities – I know what it takes.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I’m running because the Northland needs someone who knows how to fight for us. I’ve worked in local government for the last eight years, first as Mayor of my hometown and currently as a County Commissioner. I’ve fought for good paying local jobs like those in the mining industry. I’ve worked to pass a referendum that replaced the oldest school in the state. And, for a fourth year in a row I got a 0% levy increase passed in Itasca County. Running for Senate is a natural extension of the work I do for constituents and customers every day.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Senate District 7 and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Local Jobs.
Talk of idling mines is irresponsible. I will bring the stakeholders together to negotiate long-term land deals. I’m a Twin Metals and Polymet champion. Our natural resources can transform America’s clean economy if we stop endless attacks on our permitting process. Our union miners know how to do it safely, while preserving the nature that drives our tourism industry. I’ve saved and created jobs as a small business owner — I know the challenges our businesses face and the resources they require to grow job opportunities.
Strong Schools.
A zip code shouldn't determine the quality of a public education. Northland school districts should never lag behind the metro for funding; I will fight to put our students first so our schools are as high quality as anywhere in the state. The historic budget surplus – our money – is a once in a generation chance to recruit and retain top-tier teachers, support special education programs, reduce classroom sizes, and provide mental health counselors. We can do it all without raising property taxes, and it’s the least our children deserve after several years of disrupted school.
Healthy Communities.
Access to high quality healthcare, safe nursing and assisted living homes, and not having to worry about increased cost of living are the foundations to grow our communities. I will sponsor legislation to eliminate social security taxes and set payment limits on prescription drugs. I’ll work to bring broadband to every home so we can all benefit from telemedicine. When women make reproductive care decisions, I don't think politicians should have a veto in the doctor's office, but my opponent wants one. As a first responder, I see the courageous work law enforcement does every day. I’ll make sure our departments have the funding necessary to fight gun crime and never have to choose between providing the best training or equipment.
I will go to work every day to make sure the Northland continues being the best place to live, raise a family, work a good paying job, and retire comfortably.
Closing statement: We are losing a lot of institutional knowledge with the passing of David Tomassoni. Now more than ever, we need an experienced leader that can be a strong independent voice for us in St. Paul. We can’t take a chance on risky extreme candidates. I have the experience to hit the ground running on day one as your next State Senator, and I’m humbly asking for your vote to build a better Northland together.
—
Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin-I
Background/Experience: My name is Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, and I humbly ask you to write in Kim McLaughlin for Senate District 7.
• Wife / Mother
• Graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and Hibbing Community College
• Certified Public Accountant (CPA) & Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)
• 24+ Year Public Servant [Higher Education – Internal Auditor / Business Manager / Investigatory Experience]
• 6+ year Hibbing School Board Member / Treasurer
• Former Fire Civil Service Commissioner
• Former 18+ Year Dues-Paying Union Member
• Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) Director
• Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Advisory Board Member
• Track record of promoting transparency, respect, ethics, and accountability in government and beyond
• Public servant who values education, rights of all, labor, unions, mining, healthcare, small business, EMS, law enforcement
Why are you running for this particular office?
We need a Senator who focuses on issues most important to our Northland; one who will work across party lines, one who knows how to get the job done. As your Senator, it’s your voice I will uplift, and my votes on the Senate floor will belong to you. I will walk the talk. I will not simply spew empty promises. I will not tell you something just because it’s what you want to hear. Most simply, I am not more of the same.
In order to create a bright future, it’s critical we look beyond career politicians and partisan politics. It’s time the people of northeastern Minnesota unite for common-sense representation and leadership. Write in Kim McLaughlin for SD7.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Senate District 7 and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
It is difficult to name only three biggest challenges because when it comes to investing in and working toward safe, healthy, and vibrant communities across the Northland, just as we as people are all connected, so too are the challenges and opportunities before us interconnected. I’ve shared a few values-based principles that I believe are critical for the state legislature to center its work on.
1. “There is hope here.”
Together we will work toward a Northland where every person believes there is hope for a bright future right here in their home community and where every hard-working family has hope for a better tomorrow. To achieve this, I will fight for:
• Laborers, Unions, and American-Made Products
• Tax Cuts for the Middle Class, Working People, and Seniors
• Economic Development
• Creating and Maintaining High Quality Jobs
• Responsible Mining and Natural Resource-Based Industries
• Education and Youth Development
• Supporting Healthy Aging
• Affordable and Accessible Healthcare, Including Mental Health as well as First Responders and EMS
2. “Public servants we can trust.”
• We need to restore public trust and confidence in lawmaking. I am the only candidate in this race who knows exactly how to do just that. Let’s call for Minnesota’s first comprehensive review of the State’s election law in over 35 years. Let’s build oversight and accountability measures into the process. Let’s develop and communicate straightforward and affordable reporting mechanisms into the election process and all public processes.
• Resources are limited. Therefore, we must implement measures to reduce abuse, waste, and fraud of public funds. This includes a review of the legislative language to ensure routine financial and compliance audits where public funds and agencies are involved.
While the required investment may be sizable, the decreased loss and improved effectiveness will yield dividends tenfold.
3. “Moving forward together.”
• We must elevate the voice of every person. Our differences make us stronger, and our differences are to be celebrated. We must care for our children, our elders, and everyone in between with respect and compassion. We may have different perspectives, but we are far more alike than we are different. We must place respect above all else.
For more details on our plan for working toward these goals, please visit KimforMNSenate.com.
Closing statement: I’m a person of integrity who leads by example, standing up for all people and for what’s right. As your State Senator, I’ll do my homework, work collaboratively, speak the truth, and elevate the voices of all Northland people. I will walk the talk, and I’ll never, ever give up on the people who call this greatest place “home.”
The partisan politics in our state government has resulted in a surplus of $9.5+ billion in public funds left sitting in St. Paul while there are real needs in our communities here at home. The inability of “red vs. blue” politicians to work together has failed the people of this great state. We need change. Significant change requires bold action. Be bold. Write in Kim McLaughlin for SD7.
