Minnesota North is rolling out the welcome carpet.
The newly-named northeastern Minnesota college system is holding “Minnesota North College Preview Days,” at its six campuses.
The Oct. 20 through Nov. 8 preview days invites students, families and community members to visit any or all of the campuses to get a taste of the campuses and the each of the college's educational and student support offerings.
“Minnesota North College Preview Days are great opportunities for prospective students and families to experience the wide array of offerings across all of our campuses,” Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president said. “Campus visitors will discover quality educational opportunities that lead to easy transfer to four-year institutions or entry into high-demand, high wage jobs. Minnesota North College is an excellent value made even more accessible by financial aid and numerous scholarship options. Head North, and join us at one or more of our Minnesota North campuses!”
Minnesota North College campuses are in Eveleth, Ely, Grand Rapids, International Falls, Hibbing, and Virginia.
Schools throughout the region have been invited to bring students to any of the preview days.
Molly Franz, Minnesota North College dean of Enrollment Management, said anyone interested in attending a preview day is encouraged to register at www.minnesotamnorth.edu and click on “Visit Us” at the top right corner.
“Minnesota North encourages students to find their passion in life through our wide array of programs,” Franz said. “We focus on hands-on learning environments and small classes that allow students to know their faculty and get to know their field with real-world experience.”
Franz said job placement rates are second to none with Minnesota North College training, leading to some of the industries highest pay rates.
Staff at each campus help students apply for jobs, continue their education or make choices with individual goals as a top priority, Franz said
Campus preview days begin from 10 a..m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Vermilion Campus in Ely.
Welcome sessions, student life tables, career tables, financial aid workshops, lunch, and a ribbon cutting, are scheduled.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Rainy River Campus has a 9:30 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. presentation, lunch, housing tours and 11:45 a.m. program tours.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mesabi Range campuses holds its preview day at its Eveleth Campus.
Check-in is at 9 a.m. followed by 10 a..m. tours of all Eveleth Campus programs, lunch, 12:30 p.m. tours of the Virginia Campus and an optional housing tour.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Hibbing Campus preview starts with check-in at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. presentation, ribbon cutting ceremony, housing tours and 11:45 a.m. program tours.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Itasca Campus activities start with a 9:30 a.m. check-in at Backes Hall, followed by a presentation on admissions, financial aid, scholarship, housing, and educational programs, 11 a.m. campus tours, lunch and a 12:15 wrap-up with enrollment specialists.
Preview days offers people the opportunity to get to know each campus, Trent Janezich, Minnesota North College executive director of Advancement and Customized Training Solutions said.
“It's about community and opening our doors for the community to see our campuses and the viable options they have in the next step of their education career,” Janezich said, “It's a chance to showcase the campuses and all the opportunities that exist.”
The colleges, formerly known as the Northeast Higher Education District, in May combined into Minnesota North College.
The merger allows students to seamlessly take courses at any of the colleges, simplifies registration and financial aid, and is aimed at cutting costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.