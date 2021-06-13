A Minnesota Legislature special session could be special for northeastern Minnesota.
Or, not so much.
As leaders of the state's Democrat and Republican political parties continue to negotiate behind closed doors, some Iron Range legislators are confident the two sides will come to agreement on a new state budget that would avoid a July 1 state government shutdown.
Other Iron Range lawmakers aren't as sure.
“I believe in my heart we will come to a compromise and the right thing will be done,” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora said. “It is totally unacceptable with the surplus and influx of money we have coming into the state for there to be a shutdown.”
The more than four-month regular session ended with little accomplished.
State lawmakers are expected to be back at the Capitol on Monday for a special session.
“I'm confident we're going to get it done,” Sen. Dave Tomassoni, I-Chisholm said. “When we get it done is the question.”
Along with the 12 major omnibus bills that make up the state budget, hundreds of bills included in the larger bills, are being hammered out.
Included is legislation critical to economic and community development in northeastern Minnesota.
“I'm not sure what to expect for this special session, except for the fact that there will be nothing 'special' about it,” Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing said. “Our priority will be to pass what we can, but to date, several of the finance and policy conference committees are at an impasse from my understanding.”
A number of bills important to northeastern Minnesota remain up-in-the-air, especially in an environmental and natural resources bill where several public safety, trails, and economic development projects are hanging in the balance.
A $3.8 million appropriation to help Heliene Inc., expand its solar module manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron, is among the many bills being held up.
“With the expansion, it would be the second largest (solar manufacturing plant) in the country,” Lislegard said. “It's very, very exciting.”
Broadband funding for a region largely unserved or underserved, preserving mining permits at the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project site in Nashwauk in the event a new developer takes over, and a Lislegard bill that would allow businesses to “wipe out” the first $150,000 of their state property taxes, are huge, Lislegard said.
Sandstede plans to introduce legislation during a special session to assist Hibbing Public Utilities customers with high natural gas costs incurred during the February “polar vortex.”
Sandstede is also pushing a bill that establishes a process under which the legislature has a balanced involvement in executive orders after the initial 30 days of a peacetime emergency.
Sandstede expects the special session to last a few days, not weeks.
“Every session resets the 'clock,” if you will – we start from scratch,” Sandstede said. “I also anticipate more special sessions will follow. We are pretty far apart still.
Establishing a Wild Rice Stewardship Council and addressing rising water in the Canisteo mine pit chain, are other issues important to the region, Tomassoni said.
“I, for one, don't think a state shutdown is an option,” Tomassoni said. “Way too many things happen. We have to get it done by June 30.”
As closed door negotiations have dragged on, some legislators have become frustrated that the talks haven't been more public. Some are so aggravated they won't speak about it publicly.
But as the special session begins, Lislegard is confident that northeastern Minnesota legislators – several who chair or vice-chair key committees – will have a voice in the final product.
“The relationships we have built throughout the system and with our colleagues is more important than ever now,” Lislegard said. “We have a divided government and what it takes is pragmatic people who are willing to compromise for the whole. I think northeastern Minnesota is well-represented. I believe in my heart we're doing really well on the Iron Range.”
