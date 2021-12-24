There are a few things that stand out in my mind about the holiday season. Most of my memories aren’t anything grand, like a huge toy, or a big gesture that one would see play out in a movie this time of year.
One of my earliest memories of Christmas is from my grade school days.
As a class project in elementary school, we made garland out of popcorn and cranberries. Each student in my class was given a sack of popcorn and some cranberries, and was trusted by our teacher to string them onto a piece of thread with a sharp sewing needle. Somehow we managed to get the job done, without anyone getting jabbed by a needle.
Once everyone’s string was complete, the teacher tied them together and wrapped the live tree in the classroom with our creation. She announced that before going on holiday break, the class would have a drawing with the winner to take home the garland.
My friend and I were really excited about the possibility of winning the big string of popcorn and cranberries. She lived across from the school and had a big pine tree on her front lawn, which we planned to put the garland on if we won.
When it came time for the drawing on the last day before holiday break, one of us won. We were both so excited, I don’t know if either of us to this day remembers who actually had the winning slip.
The main thing was that we won, and as soon as school let out, we were on a mission to wrap the popcorn and cranberry clad garland around the big pine tree across from the school.
My friend’s mother happened to be looking out the window as we threw the garland into the air, trying to snag one of the branches above.
“What are you doing?” she asked.
I’m pretty sure my friend’s mom wasn’t too thrilled to have popcorn and cranberries half-hazardly hanging from a tree on her front lawn. But we thought it looked beautiful.
Another of my early childhood holiday memories is from second grade, when the teacher instructed our class on making ornaments out of yarn wrapped around a section of cardboard toilet paper tube.
The first step in creating the toilet paper tube ornament was to wrap yarn around the section of tube several times until the cardboard was no longer visible. Then our teacher helped us to make a pom-pom by wrapping yarn around the cardboard insert from a plastic whipped topping tub. Once the pom-pom was secured to the bottom of the yarn covered section of the toilet paper tube, the final step was to attach a small ornament in the center of it. Each student made two such ornaments.
My friend’s mom was so smitten with the little toilet paper tube and yarn creations that she decided she wanted her whole tree decorated with them.
Soon what started as a classroom project made its way into my friend’s home, where I joined her and her siblings wrapping yarn around toilet paper tubes to decorate their family’s tree. I have to admit, their tree looked pretty nice once all the homemade ornaments were hung.
It’s been more years than I care to mention since I made my toilet paper tube ornaments in school, yet I still have one hanging on my tree at home. The ornament is a bit misshapen, yet doesn’t look half-bad considering its age.
I can’t help but wonder how many of my classmates still have theirs.
