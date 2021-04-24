East of Hibbing, on the way to Chisholm off of Highway 169, there once were several mining locations including Nelson, Mitchell and Redore. They are gone now, but there are still people who remember the neighbors and buildings that made up those little communities.
In the Hibbing Daily Tribune on January 25, 1967, the following article appeared. It certainly is a bad signal when a town’s post office is closed. It must have been a sad time for the people who still lived in that area and used the Redore Post Office.
Life is made up of big events (like a pandemic!) but also small events – or, events that seem small to the outside world. But to the people who had lived and worked in the many mining locations across the Iron Range, each step that led to the end of their location community was a difficult and sad blow.
The Redore Post Office at Mitchell will be discontinued effective at the close of business Friday, the Post Office Department has announced.
The post office is being discontinued because the D.M. & I.R. Railway which owns the property has asked residents to move. Many have already left the community.
Patrons will be served by Star Route from Hibbing and should change their addresses accordingly, the postal department said. The new ZIP code will be 55746. Change of address cards may be obtained from any postal facility.
The Star Route carrier will provide full postal services, including stamp and money order sales, as well as collection and delivery of the mail, the Post Office Department said.
The present Redore postmaster, Donald Baldwin, was appointed in September 1958. Previous postmasters included Walter Lear, Tom Cain, Walter Demerce, Mrs. V.D. Foster, Arleigh Foster, Mrs. Walter Long, Mrs. Clarence Dispen and Mrs. Ann Hosking.
