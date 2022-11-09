Minnesota and the nation may not have seen a gigantic red wave Tuesday.
But the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota did.
Republicans Pete Stauber, Rob Farnsworth, Justin Eichorn, Spencer Igo, and Roger Skraba, topped Democrat opponents in Tuesday’s general election.
“It was a good night for the Iron Range,” said Stauber, who won re-election by 188,760 votes to 141,007, about 14.4 percentage points over Democrat challenger Jen Schultz in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. “This has never happened that a Republican is representing every piece of geography outside of Duluth.”
With a couple exceptions, Republicans scored major wins across the Iron Range.
Farnsworth, a school teacher and part-time real estate agent from Hibbing, topped businessman and Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci 20,800 to 18,055 for the Minnesota Senate District 7 seat.
“We tried to hit everything,” Farnsworth said of his campaign. “We tried to spend a lot of time on East Range so people could get to know me. The Republicans didn’t show up, except on the Iron Range. I think people here on the Range realize the DFL is not pro-mining and that is our way of life here on the Iron Range.”
Farnsworth said he’s taking a three-year leave of absence from his teaching job to serve.
“I talked to (Tom) Bakk and (David) Tomassoni and even though it’s a part-time job, it’s full-time job,” Farnsworth said.
Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, won election in Senate District 6, 26,218 to 15,045 over Democrat Steve Samuelson, a Brainerd native.
Igo, of Grand Rapids, topped Democrat Julie Sandstede of Hibbing 10,342 to 8,887 in Minnesota House 7A.
Igo said he ran strong in Hibbing and extremely well in Bovey, Coleraine, Taconite, western Iron Range townships, and other district cities such as Aitkin.
“I think it goes to that tone about why does it cost me so much to heat my house and where grocery costs are going through the roof,” Igo said. “That’s why I think there’s a paradigm shift up here. I’m incredibly humbled to see the results and to be the voice of the people of the Iron Range and northeast Minnesota in St. Paul. Now is the time for us to really stand together and deliver for the needs of our home.”
Igo complimented Sandstede on the campaign.
“There was no mudslinging between us,” Igo said. “That was one unique part of the race.”
Skraba, a construction worker and current mayor of Ely, is headed toward a recount with incumbent Democrat Rob Ecklund of International Falls in House 3A.
A snafu in reporting Morse Township vote totals left Skraba leading by 15 votes, 10,868 to 10,853 Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
“I’m optimistic,” Skraba said. “Being the mayor and having seen the certification process before, results rarely change, maybe by a vote.”
Ecklund, who was picking up campaign signs Tuesday, confirmed an automatic recount.
“We’ll see what happens,” Ecklund said.
If a recount shows Skraba as winner, it would be a huge upset.
“It’s gargantuan,” Skraba said. “I’ve not found anything in history where a Republican has represented this area. We did a lot of door knocking and everywhere we went folks said they want change. They said, ‘Do something, we’re tired of not getting anything done’. They want people to work together.”
Two Democrats scored victories over Republican opponents.
Incumbent Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL of Aurora defeated Republican Matt Norri of Virginia 10,140 to 9,644 for the House 7B seat.
With Democratic Governor Tim Walz winning re-election and the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate both under Democrat majorities after Tuesday night’s election, Lislegard remains in the House majority.
How economic development, taxes, regulation, mine permitting, and politics plays out with a larger contingent of Republicans on the Iron Range and Democrat control in St. Paul plays out, remains to be seen.
Lislegard said Tuesday he will continue to support northeastern Minnesota mining and work collaboratively with both sides of the aisle.
“My job is to represent the people of northeastern Minnesota in a bipartisan way, be effective and deliver and that’s what I am committed to do,” Lislegard said. “As an independent voice, I will continue to put people before politics. I will do everything in my power to bring everybody together and be effective for northeastern Minnesota.”
Lislegard tipped his hat to Norri.
“I talked with Matt and with Farnsworth,” Lislegard said. “I want to thank Matt Norri. He’s a nice man and I wish him the best.”
All of the candidates say working together to secure the future of Hibbing Taconite Co. and advance northeastern Minnesota’s mining, logging, businesses, and communities, are common goals.
Yet, Republican winners on the Iron Range say they remain worried about how some Democrats view mining.
“I’m very concerned about the future of mining,” Farnsworth said. “I’ve talked a lot about mining and Hibbing Taconite and there’s no time to kick it down the road. I’m going to make as many friends as I can in the DFL and convince them that mining is a good thing.”
“My goal is to continue to carry the passion that people have for this region whether it be mining or broadband or our communities,” Igo said. “I’ll be the half-full positive guy who works to get us what we need up here. I’ve been trying to sit down with Tim Walz to talk about Hibbing Taconite and he’s been ignoring me. Now that the election is over, I’m hoping he will sit down with me. We need to end the divisions.”
Lislegard said he won’t allow mining to be negatively impacted.
“Mining will not be a political football at the expense of the Iron Range,” Lislegard said. “We have not allowed that to happen and we won’t allow it to happen.”
In another key race, Grant Hauschild, a Democrat from Hermantown by a 22,053 to 21,349 margin, narrowly defeated Andrea Zupancich, a real estate firm owner and mayor of Babbitt for the Senate District 3 seat.
Hauschild said Tuesday he plans to work with legislators on all sides of the aisle.
“My goal is to not let party politics distract with the process,” Hauschild said. “On logging and mining, I’m more of a moderate DFLer.”
Stauber said he’s looking forward to returning to Washington, D.C. to help move northeastern Minnesota forward, to stop unnecessary spending and have safe and secure communities.
“We’re very excited,” Stauber said. “I’m looking forward to the next Congress to put the economic drivers forward. The voters have spoken. I’m very proud of the good candidates that put their name on the ballot. I think the Range can be very proud of how they voted and our commitment to mining and minerals. I am excited over our wins and to get back to Washington to fight for our mining and logging. This is who we are.”
