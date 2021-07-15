Recognized by Honor Guard

Father Gabriel Waweru, of Blessed Sacrament Parish, was made an honorary Guard Member and Chaplin of the Mid-Range Honor Guard. He was recognized in appreciation for the compassion and comfort he has provided over the years to the families and friends of our fallen military veterans. It was noted that he had once remarked to one of the members of the Honor Guard that at each funeral of a veteran, when a three volley salute is executed in three rounds, he is always mindful of the Father at the first round, the Son at the second and the Holy Spirit at the third. The award was presented on the occasion of the parish farewell as he begins a new assignment in Brainerd. Bishop Daniel Felton accepted the award on his behalf.
