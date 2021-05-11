Fire fighters practice the proper way to enter a burning house during a series of real life training situations Saturday. The Chisholm Fire Department was given the condemned house to use for training.

Neighbors and community members watch as the Chisholm Fire Department burns down a condemned house that they were given for training Saturday afternoon.

Chisholm fire fighters keep a hose aimed at the house set ablaze for training Saturday in Chisholm. Fire fighters from Chisholm, Buhl, Mountain Iron and Side Lake took advantage of the opportunity to train under live conditions.

Photos by Mark Sauer

