A raven that got into an electrical bus at a Minnesota Power substation, knocked out the power to all of Hibbing, most of Chisholm and part of Buhl on Thursday afternoon.
A Minnesota Power tweet said 3,400 customers were being affected including in Hibbing, Chisholm, and Kelly Lake.
The outage was the second time since Sunday that a raven caused a power outage at the same substation, Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager said.
“This time of the year, animals are frisky,” Peterson said. “They like to build nests. It's pretty common for them to build nests. It's understandable, but not acceptable.”
Power was knocked out Thursday at 4:45 p.m. Peterson said.
It was hoped power would be restored by 6:45 p.m.
A raven also knocked out power at the same substation near Kerr on Mother's Day, according to Peterson.
Electricity that day was out from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., he said.
Peterson said maintenance of the grid is the responsibility of Minnesota Power.
