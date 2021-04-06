The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers battle Minneota at the Target Center in Minneapolis Tuesday for the state semi-final round of the tournament. The Rangers came up a point short as their season came to an end.
Mountain Iron-Buhl players celebrate a three point shot that gave the Rangers the lead late in the second quarter of Tuesday’s state semi-final game at Target Center in Minneapolis. The celebration wasn’t able to be sustained as the Rangers fell to Minneota by a point.
Photos by Mark Sauer
