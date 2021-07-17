HIBBING — A local animal shelter is benefitting from the success of Hibbing Police Officer Joe Burns and K9 Chase in a recent episode of the A & E original show America’s Top Dog.
Burns on Thursday said he was surprised how many people came out to watch him and Chase win the episode, which aired this past Tuesday during a free viewing party at the Hibbing Memorial Building.
“The crowd was way bigger than I expected to be, which was humbling,” Burns told the Tribune Press.
As the winning team, Burns and Chase were awarded a $10,000 cash prize as well as an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice.
A highlight of the viewing party this past week was when Burns announced he selected Range Regional Rescue as the animal charity of choice for a $5,000 donation. Burns invited the shelter to set up a booth at the viewing party, but the donation was a surprise.
“The looks on their faces showed the gratitude they had from that,” Burns said.
Jessica Kudis, Manager at Range Regional Rescue said she and two other representatives were on hand for a viewing party for the show featuring Burns and Chase on Tuesday, at the Hibbing Memorial Building.
Once the audience learned Burns and Chase had won the competition, and the $10,000 prize along with $5,000 for the charity of their choice, Burns announced Range Regional Rescue as the beneficiary.
“We were really shocked, like seriously — we were not expecting it,” Kudis said. “It was a huge surprise and greatly appreciated.”
“The party was pretty cool,” Kudis added as she talked about the excitement in the room when the audience learned Burns and Chase would be moving on to the next season.
Kudis said the $5,000 donation from America’s Top Dog will go a long way to help out around the shelter to help care for animals in need and to help the shelter cover expenses.
The donation is especially welcome after so many of the fundraisers to benefit the shetler were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We missed out on a lot of fundraisers last year,” Kudis said.
Range Regional Rescue is located at 11215 Hwy. 37 near the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
The shelter is in the process of planning a rummage sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, 31 and Aug. 1. The shelter’s annual birthday event is also set for Aug. 1 and will include a silent auction, photos with animals and other activities.
Stay tuned for the finale’ of America’s Top Dog
In the season finale of America’s Top Dog is set to air at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7., when Burns and Chase and the other winning teams return for the ultimate face off for the title of “America’s Top Dog,” and $20,000 in prize money and $5,000 for the animal charity of their choice.
“We will compete against dogs from every category in the finale’ — seven dogs will compete head to head together in the K9 Combo,” Burns said.
A free viewing party is being planned for the finale at 7 p.m. Aug. 7, at the Memorial Building in Hibbing. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.