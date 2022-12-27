Northeastern Minnesota’s mining industry in 2022 has been like an Iron Range smorgasbord.
From an iron ore plant idling and layoffs to labor contract disputes, announcements of major capital investment projects and joint ventures, the industry over the course of the year had a little bit of everything.
“It was a solid year for our mining operations,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director said. “The DR-grade project at Keetac is a massive investment in our region and in the workforce. It provides stability for the workforce and gives back to our communities.
But like always, the year had its share of both positive and negative developments.
From January to December, in an industry of big equipment, big capital investment, and big economic impact, it was a year of big news.
“I think those ups and downs we’re used to in that the industry is such a big part of our economy,” Vake said. “But it also shows how resilient the industry is.”
The year wasn’t just a roller-coaster ride in the taconite industry.
Copper, nickel and platinum group minerals projects also made headlines.
“It was a year when we were able to feel a lot of hope and a lot of disappointment, all in one year,” Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “PolyMet worked through litigation and Talon (Metals will hopefully be in environmental review next year and then we will see what happens with Twin Metals. It’s a massive deposit that the company has been committed to for a long time and then it gets stopped. That hurts.”
The year started out with good news and bad news at United States Steel Corp.’s taconite plants in Keewatin and Mountain Iron.
In early January, U.S. Steel said its Keetac plant in Keewatin set a new plant record for annual iron ore pellet production in 2021.
But weeks later, bad news struck at the company’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron when an iron ore pellet conveyor structure system collapsed.
Pellet production from three of Minntac Mine’s agglomerating lines were idled until another conveyor system could be put into place.
The importance of mining to the region, state and nation were underlined in January when a contingent of Republican federal lawmakers, led by Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber, announced they would visit local mines.
Talon Metals Corp. said in January it had entered a nickel supply agreement with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla for product from Talon’s proposed mine near Tamarack.
Bad news for the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota non-ferrous project between Babbitt and Ely hit the fan in January when the U.S. Department of Interior canceled two federal leases that the project had held for years.
More trouble for the project came weeks later.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in February said it was halting environmental review of the Twin Metals Minnesota project, angering project proponents.
Conflict within the iron mining industry also arrived.
Mesabi Trust alleged that iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. hadn’t engaged in meaningful negotiations over royalties paid by Cleveland-Cliffs to Mesabi Trust on ore mined at Cliffs’ Northshore Mining Co. operation.
On a good note, word broke that the annual Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) Minnesota conference for the first time would be held on the Iron Range at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
In March, U.S. Steel said it would use iron ore produced at its Iron Range taconite plants to feed a new pig iron facility being built at its Gary Works in Gary, Ind.
Mesabi Metallics announced it would appeal a court ruling which upheld the DNR termination of Mesabi Metallics mineral leases on state land near Nashwauk.
That conflict continued through the year with the Minnesota Supreme Court in December still due to consider a petition by Mesabi Metallics to review two lower court rulings which upheld the lease termination.
U.S. Steel got back on track in March, re-starting two of the three idled iron ore pellets production lines at Minntac Mine affected by the January conveyor system collapse.
A piece of personalized good news arrived in early April when Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, a strong mining advocate, was presented with the first Hard Rock Miners Award, honoring Tomassoni for his three decades of support for mining as a state lawmaker.
However, the positive feelings turned to concern a few weeks later when Cleveland-Cliffs said it would extend the idling of Northshore Mining Co. until at least April 2023.
Tariffs on imported steel came to the forefront as President Joe Biden’s administration cut tariff-quota deals with the European Union, United Kingdom and Japan. Under the deal, pre-determined levels of steel could be imported into America from those nations until a quota is reached, then triggering Section 232 tariffs as imposed by the President Donald Trump administration.
More concern from mining industry supporters arrived in June as a U.S. Forest Service Rainy River Withdrawal Environmental Assessment draft was released which said copper nickel mining could contaminate water within the Rainy River Watershed. As a result, a 20-year-ban on mining within the watershed could be proposed.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals in June granted a PolyMet Mining Corp. motion to dismiss the last remaining challenge to PolyMet’s air permit.
About a week later, PolyMet held a tour of its proposed facilities, attracting about 110 people.
In late June, Vake, a Chisholm native and CBS 3 television anchor in Duluth, was announced as Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director.
Lucas of Side Lake, who previously worked at Northeast Technical Services in Virginia, Hibbing Taconite and Twin Metals Minnesota, was named MiningMinnesota executive director.
It became the first time that two women headed the two major mining associations.
One of the biggest stories of the year popped in July when U.S. Steel said it would build an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet facility at Keetac.
The facility is U.S. Steel’s first-ever venture into DR-grade pellet production and will produce feed to create products such as hot-briquetted iron to supply the company’s fleet of electric arc furnaces.
Construction of the DR-grade facility is ongoing.
A major joint venture was announced in July between PolyMet Mining and Teck American Inc.
Under the joint venture, PolyMet’s NorthMet project and Teck’s Mesaba project become one project under the name NewRange Copper Nickel, LLC.
Labor contract negotiations between United Steelworkers (USW), Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, kicked off in July in Pittsburgh.
About 3,000 USW miners at five Iron Range taconite plants watched the negotiations closely.
The USW first reached agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs on new contracts covering miners at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.
The USW and Cleveland-Cliffs later reached agreement on a new labor deal covering USW-represented workers at Minorca Mine near Virginia and other Cleveland-Cliffs’ USW-represented facilities.
Talks between the USW and U.S. Steel were more contentious, leading to a rally of several hundred USW members and supporters in downtown Virginia before the two sides reached a tentative agreement in early November.
Cleveland-Cliffs in July said Northshore Mining Co. would remain idle until at least April 2023, leading local elected officials to say it would economically hurt Northshore’s miners and the regional and state economy.
In August, Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls said he planned to introduce legislation when the 2023 Minnesota legislative session opens to extend unemployment benefits for laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers. Ecklund was defeated by Roger Skraba of Ely by 15 votes in the general election, which was confirmed in a recount.
Other area legislators, including Skraba, Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, Sen.-elect Grant Hauschild of Hermantown, and Rep.-elect Natalie Zeleznikar of rural Duluth, in a bipartisan effort, all say they will push for the unemployment extension when the session begins Jan. 3.
Twin Metals in August announced it was filing suit against the federal government in U.S. District Court to reclaim the federal leases that had been canceled in January.
As water levels increased in the Canisteo Mine Pit on the western Iron Range, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth approved $710,000 in contingency funding to install a pumping system. But a short time later, a fisherman discovered Zebra Mussels in the mine pit, delaying pumping as the DNR sought a filtration system.
Congressman Stauber in September rolled out a federal PERMIT-MN bill that would improve mine permitting certainty.
USW members in October ratified the new labor contracts with Cleveland-Cliffs.
As talks between the USW and U.S. Steel remained deadlocked, U.S. Steel in October filed an unfair labor case against the USW with the National Labor Relations Board.
Talon Metals in October said it plans to build a minerals processing facility in North Dakota that would process minerals produced at its Tamarack project for the manufacturing of electric batteries.
The announcement drew fire from several area legislators.
Mesabi Metallics announced in October that it had paid all of its back property taxes.
A huge rally attended by hundreds marched up Lake Street in Chisholm to the Armory in October to save Hibbing Taconite as the taconite plant’s crude ore reserves are due to run out by 2025 at current production rates.
U.S. Steel in October held a celebration at Keetac to mark construction of its DR-grade pellet plant.
In November, Mesabi Metallics filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court, asking the court to review district court and Minnesota Court of Appeals rulings which upheld the DNR’s termination of Mesabi Metallics’ state mineral leases near Nashwauk.
The DNR in November asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to deny Mesabi Metallics’ petition.
Mesabi Metallics also issued a press release in November alleging that Cleveland-Cliffs is trying to kill the Mesabi Metallics project.
The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota in November moved its offices to Chisholm from Duluth.
MagIron LLC, a scram mining company headed by Iron Ranger Larry Lehtinen, in November announced it had gained mineral leases on state land which would help the company re-start the former Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore Plant 4 near Grand Rapids.
A piece of good news arrived in November when Chad Buus, a Hibbing native, U.S. Air Force veteran and mine maintenance manager at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine and Keetac, took part in a U.S. Steel wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
A World Trade Organization panel in December said it was not persuaded that America faced “an emergency in international relations,” that justified tariffs placed by the United States on steel imported into America.
As the year ended, Northshore Mining Co. remained idle.
What’s ahead in 2023 is hard to predict.
But Vake and Lucas are optimistic.
“I think 2023 is going to be a really big year,” Vake said. “I think based on the Keetac project, we’re seeing these companies continue to lower their carbon footprint and make investments in the community. As our mining companies do well, our vendors and supplier community do well also.”
Vake also pointed to a safe year in mining.
“Obviously, safety is such a huge priority,” Vake said. “Our members had a fantastic safety performance this year on all fronts.”
As the nation moves toward more green energy, northeastern Minnesota’s copper, nickel and platinum group mineral deposits are key for the nation, Lucas said.
“We have big goals for climate change and how to fight it and we know most of those metals that are needed are in Minnesota,” Lucas said. “You don’t have a solution to climate change without those metals.”
