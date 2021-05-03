An Iron Range man was jailed late last week in Pine County after allegedly possessing numerous controlled substances while skipping out on court-mandated house arrest.
Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, faced an active warrant for his arrest on April 30, when authorities say he violated stipulations of his supervised release and was found possessing drugs about 75 miles from his assigned treatment center.
A St. Louis County judge in Hibbing approved an increased bail amount for Gilley on April 6, raising it to $200,000, stemming from December 2020 charges of vehicular homicide in Hibbing. He was originally released on $100,000 bail earlier this year, but prosecutors successfully pushed for a higher bail amount and house arrest after he was arrested for suspicion of DWI in March.
A warrant was issued for his apprehension on April 27 after his probation officer, Jeff Passeri, reported an alleged violation of two conditions when Gilley was not located at Duluth detox the prior day. It’s the second time since last December’s deadly crash that he has reportedly absconded from treatment.
Authorities said Gilley was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at a Taco Bell parking lot in Hinckley on April 30. A Pine County Sheriff’s deputy identified Gilley, who denied using drugs or alcohol and said he was waiting to pick up a friend from jail. The deputy noted he had active warrants in St. Louis and Chisago counties — Gilley was charged with fifth-degree possession in Chisago County on Jan 12 this year — and ordered him out of the vehicle.
Gilley allegedly told the deputy that he was “going to prison for criminal vehicular homicide” and admitted to having needles in pocket and drugs in the center console of the 2010 Subaru. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy found orange pills and pink powder, later identified as heroin/fentanyl, Xanax and alprazolam, as well as the needles.
Gilley is currently being held at the Pine County Jail. His next hearing in St. Louis County is scheduled for May 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.