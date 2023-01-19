The benefits of mining are something most everyone can agree on.
At least among Iron Range legislators.
A bill declaring Minnesota to be a mining-friendly state is on the table at the Minnesota Legislature.
The bill, Senate File 0305 and House File 0344, has bipartisan support among Iron Range legislators.
“It’s about making it clear that Minnesota supports mining,” Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) said. “With this legislation, we can come together and cement into law what we’ve known for more than 140 years.”
The succinctly-worded bill says, “It is the policy of the state to provide for the diversification of the state’s mineral economy through long-term support of mineral exploration, evaluation, environmental research, development, production, and commercialization.”
Igo is the author of the House version of the bill.
The bill is to a large degree a symbolic support of mining.
However, Igo says he remembers when the late Democratic and Independent Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and retired Democratic and Independent Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, would call state officials into their offices to let them know they were ticked off about mine permitting issues.
“This bill would be creating a mission statement of sorts for our state and its agencies so that they do indeed work with the companies and communities that want to continue mining today and into the future,” Igo said. “The Iron Range is blessed with an abundance of critical minerals including taconite, copper, nickel, cobalt, and many others that we need to build the economy of tomorrow.”
Republican Rep’s Roger Skraba of Ely and Natalie Zeleznikar of rural Duluth, are among co-authors of the bill.
Opposition to mining has grown in recent years among Twin Cities Democrats, Igo said.
“Thirty years ago, we didn’t need to talk about it because it was a bipartisan thing,” Igo said. “But now, there’s confusion out there and it’s going to take all of us.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora), is also a co-author of the House bill.
“I’m proud to stand with my Iron Range colleagues,” Lislegard said. “While this is a statement, this solidifies our support for our position on mining.”
For freshman Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing), it’s the first bill he’s authored.
One of Tomassoni’s sons made a point to tell Farnsworth to battle for mining, he said.
“Danny Tomassoni when I saw him at the RAMS (Range Association of Municipalities & Schools) dinner said, ‘Fight for mining’,” Farnsworth said. “I wanted my first bill to be that we will fight for mining.”
Farnsworth said the bill could change the way that state agencies address mining.
“I want the state to acknowledge the value mining has, not only to the Arrowhead, but the whole state,” Farnsworth said. “And I want the agencies to recognize in their rule making process that we’re friendly and not in an adversarial relationship.”
Iron Range legislators are all on the same page when it comes to supporting mining, Farnsworth said.
“I want to be sure we’re together on mining,” Farnsworth said.
Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids and Democratic Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown, are among co-authors of the senate version.
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mining is about a $3 billion per year industry with more than 4,000 of the best-paying jobs in the region and also supporting in excess of 11,000 jobs across the state.
The iron ore pellets produced at the mines are the raw ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Steel made from northeastern iron ore pellets are used to manufacture vehicles, appliances, bridges, highways, buildings, pipe, wind turbines, and a variety of other products.
Northeastern iron ore pellet producers pay upward of $200 million a year in production and occupation taxes and royalties that help fund local units of government, counties, schools, property tax relief, University of Minnesota scholarships, and every public school in the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.