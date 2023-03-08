It’s been a long time coming for the Iron Range.
But about $50 million worth of investment in state-owned and local projects across the region has taken a big step forward at the state capitol.
A statewide bonding bill of about $1.5 billion passed the Minnesota House of Representatives on a 91-43 bipartisan vote Monday night.
“These votes made it a great day in the Minnesota House,” Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL- Aurora) said. Tuesday. “In a bipartisan fashion, we delivered approximately $50 million worth of important projects for the Iron Range. The last bonding bill was in 2020. A lot of these projects have been waiting.”
The legislation includes funding for a variety of major projects across the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota.
Included in the bill is:
- $12.229 million for Giants Ridge water and electrical infrastructure improvements.
- $11 million for Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground State Park improvements.
- $10 million for a Hibbing Regional Public Safety Center.
- $8.87 million for a permanent solution to rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit.
- $4 million for Gitchi Gammi State Trail improvements.
- $3.633 million for Minnesota North College Vermilion Community College renovations.
- $3.5 million for a safe harbor on Rainy Lake and Rainy River at Voyageurs National Park gateway in Ranier.
- $3 million for Chisholm Sports Arena and curling club improvements.
- $3 million for Nett Lake Dam repairs and reconstruction.
- $2.5 million for Grand Rapids Water Treatment Plant renovation.
- $2.25 million for St. James Mine Pit infrastructure improvements.
- $1.4 million for City of Biwabik road improvements.
- $1.29 million for Crane Lake Water and Sanitary District debt retirement to reduce customer
- $630,000 for Aurora Community Center improvements.
The bonding bill still has to pass the Minnesota Senate and be signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
Changes could occur as the bill moves through the process.
And Senate Republicans may not be too quick to act on the bill as the caucus negotiates with the Democratic majority on other issues like eliminating the Social Security tax.
The three Iron Range state representatives—Lislegard, Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) and Roger Skraba (R-Ely) all voted in favor of the bill.
“Republicans as a whole wish it would have been cash,” Igo said of paying for the projects. “But at the end of the day it sets the tone for what Minnesotans want and it addresses metro needs and rural needs.”
Skraba calls it a good bill for the region that supports union jobs.
“This is all work that union members are going to be doing,” Skraba said. “It benefits a lot of families.”
Skraba says he will be talking with representatives of the building trades and carpenters union to inform them of the bill.
Passing the bill in March instead of May would allow contractors to begin planning for summer work, he said.
“This is a good bill for northeast Minnesota as we worked hard to make sure that the interests and priorities of our area were included in this package,” Skraba said. “We have a responsibility to take care of our state-owned assets and to make sure that infrastructure needs are met across our region and the state. While the bill isn’t perfect, I was happy to support it because of its importance for the northland and for the men and women of labor.”
Hibbing Mayor Pete Hyduke said funding for the Hibbing Regional Public Safety Center is a big piece of bringing the $24.2 million project to reality.
“I’m really happy,” Hyduke said Tuesday. “I’m very appreciative that Representative Igo and Senator (Rob) Farnsworth have worked hard to move this forward. It’s a very important piece for the city of Hibbing and the surrounding areas that we serve.”
The city plans to put forward a half-percent city sales tax increase proposal to a vote of residents.
The half-percent increase would pay for the city’s portion of the project.
Estimates are that about 45 percent of the city’s portion of the project would come from residents who live outside of Hibbing, but shop within the city.
“This is a huge project not just for Hibbing, but you think of all the fire halls across the Range that don’t have a place to train, so this is big,” Igo said.
A date hasn’t been set yet for a vote on the sales tax increase.
A preferred site hasn’t yet been made public.
A permanent solution to rising Canisteo Mine Pit water has been sought for years.
A contingency pumping system funded by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation began operating early this winter.
The $8.87 million included in the bill would finally keep nearby communities and residents safe, Igo said.
“For the communities of Bovey, Coleraine and Taconite, the threat posed by rising water levels at Canisteo is a matter of life and death,” Igo said. “This bill will address this issue and make sure that property, public safety, and water quality are protected from rising water levels at the mine pit complex.”
While there are parts of the bonding bill that he would have liked to have spent cash on, Igo said the bill overall takes care of state-owned property and infrastructure.
“This bill fulfills that duty,” Igo said. “Moving forward, it is my hope that this strong bipartisan support continues on other important issues like tax relief and the exemption of Social Security benefits from state income tax.”
“Overall, we did really good for northeastern Minnesota,” Lislegard said. “The three of us voted for it and we had a great day in this phase of the process.”
