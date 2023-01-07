Northeastern Minnesota legislators reaction to a Democrat proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state is a mixed bag.
“At a time when Minnesotans are struggling under high inflation in our high tax state, it is extremely disappointing that this is what the DFL is choosing to spend their time on,” Republican Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing said. “I would much rather get to work on issues that can help folks in the Northland like ending the tax on social security.”
A bill introduced by Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids would allow adult Minnesotans to grow, sell and buy marijuana for recreational purposes.
“Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, sell and buy cannabis if they choose to do so,” Stephenson said at a news conference announcing the legislation.
The bill is one of several major topics to be introduced early in the 2023 legislative session, but perhaps not at the top of DFL priorities.
Ninety-nine other bills were introduced prior to House File 100.
DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said 30 to 35 other bills will receive priority.
And Stephenson’s bill, co-authored by 18 fellow DFLers, has a long ways to go yet before becoming law.
The DFL has been pushing to legalize recreational marijuana, but last year ran into a Republican-controlled Senate, which stiff-armed DFL efforts.
However, this year, with a 70-64 margin in the House of Representatives and a 34-33 edge in the Senate, Democrats are moving ahead with the marijuana bill.
Some Iron Range area legislators are taking a wait-and-see position on the bill.
Others, say they’ll support the legislation as it evolves.
“The bill to legalize cannabis, like any other, will go through the committee process,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “Minnesotans from across the state will come to the table to provide input, and lawmakers will shape the bill in a bipartisan manner to address any concerns. Once this process is completed, at the end of the day if it’s regulated—similarly to alcohol, protects consumers, and includes public safety protections, I plan to support the legislation as I have previously.”
Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said with other issues impacting Minnesotans like high taxes, student achievement, inflation, and infrastructure needs, he’s frustrated that DFLers would bring recreational marijuana forward in the first week of the session.
“I do not support the legislation as it stands,” Eichorn said. “I’m a little surprised and disappointed. We knew this was coming, but this was first out of the gate. There are so many other areas we should be helping people like giving them their money back.”
Eichorn said he would prefer that Minnesota voters have a say in whether to legalize recreational marijuana.
“The guard rails just aren’t there,” Eichorn said. “As a freedom guy, I would have liked to see it go to voters as a constitutional amendment rather than the Democrats just doing it. ... Frustration would sum it up.”
DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown says a thorough discussion of the marijuana bill is ahead.
“I support going through the process and being thoughtful on how we might legalize recreational marijuana,” Hauschild said. “I want to be sure if we do this, that we do it right, which means it will be evaluated by all the committees with jurisdiction and that public safety and industry stakeholders are brought into the process from the start. We can take our time on this issue while delivering on other key issues like bonding for infrastructure, unemployment for miners, paid family leave, and Social Security tax relief.”
Republican Rep. Roger Skraba of Ely said he has concerns about several issues.
“I think from what I’m seeing, it’s probably going to pass,” Skraba said. “But what has to be addressed is how it’s going to affect our small communities, our police departments, our businesses and our schools. All these things have to be vetted and I hope it happens in the committees.”
Skraba said he doubts legalizing recreational marijuana would be a money-maker for the state and could bring misuse, leading to motor vehicle accidents and increased automobile insurance costs.
“I know the people in my district can’t afford to get (auto insurance) rates increased,” Skraba said. “I’m trying to figure out other things like increasing LGA (Local Government Aid) to lower property taxes.”
Republican Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, says the bill is likely to change as it goes through the committee process, but he already has concerns.
“Obviously, the conversation is here about legalizing marijuana with neighboring states and and across the country bringing legalization to their state legislatures,” Igo said. “However, as I start reading into this bill, I’ve already seen concerns that would directly affect local control and public safety. If this bill continues like last year’s bill, it will have to make at least twelve different stops in committees, so I will be watching the bill as it changes through those steps. When we approach this legislation, we need to think twice and act once because this is going to affect Minnesotans for generations.”
Republican Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar of Hermantown said priorities should be on helping families, especially in areas of staffing issues at group homes, nursing homes and addressing day care access.
“This isn’t going to do anything for families,” Zeleznikar said. “There’s already a legal pathway right now, but I have other issues like child care, electric bills and heating bills. I’m looking at what families need and how we do that in rural Minnesota. I’m not going to get sidetracked with this. It’s not going to give people more money in their pocket.”
St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said although public sentiment has changed on recreational legalization, his view hasn’t.
Law enforcement sees the negative side of it, Ramsay said.
“In my world, it’s bad for families and bad for people,” Ramsay said. “The big issue is the potency of of it. They’ve generated ways to make it more potent and THC negatively impacts the brains of developing youth. They regulate the potency of beer and alcohol. My hope for the legislation if it goes through is that they regulate the potency of it. I just hope it’s done right.”
The bill would create an Office of Cannabis Management and a 31-member Cannabis Advisory Council.
Under the legislation persons 21 years or old could use, possess or transport cannabis paraphernalia, including possessing or transport two ounces or less of adult-use cannabis flower in a public place; possess five pounds or less of adult-use cannabis flower in the individual’s private residence; possess or transport eight grams or less of adult-use cannabis concentrate; and possess or transport edible cannabinoid products infused with a combined total of 800 milligrams or less or tetrahydrocannabinoil.
Persons under under the age of 21 could not use, possess or transport cannabis flower or cannabinoid products.
Operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of cannabis flower or cannabinoid products would be prohibited.
Use or possession of cannabis flower or cannabinoid products in a public or charter school would also be prohibited.
A lengthy list of other accepted possessions, proposals and prohibitions are also contained in the bill.
The bill creates consumer protections along with health and public safety safeguards, Stephenson said.
Gov. Tim Walz has said he would sign a recreational legalization marijuana bill into law.
