Gordon Ramsay put 38,000 miles on his truck in St. Louis County in recent months.
He’ll be heading north a lot more in the months and years ahead, albeit in a different vehicle.
As St. Louis County Sheriff.
Ramsay won the race for sheriff on Tuesday, defeating current St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 43,080 to 34,736.
A total of 8,574 write-in votes were also cast.
Information on who received write-in votes was not posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Chad Walsh was running as a write-in candidate.
“I haven’t gotten back to all my texts,” Ramsay said Tuesday morning. “There’s hundreds of texts on my phone that I need to get back to.”
A former Duluth and Wichita, Kan., police chief, Ramsay topped the field in one of the most watched races in St. Louis County.
Ramsay said he plans to spend a lot of time in the northern part of the county after taking office in January.
“I spent a lot of time up there,” Ramsay said of his campaign. “I worked really hard with Range police chiefs on opening relationships with them. I’m looking forward to working with them.”
Ramsay said he will be on the Iron Range and in northern parts of the county on a regular basis.
“One of the things is I want to have bi-weekly meetings to go over what is going on,” Ramsay said. “Part of that is building a coalition of the chiefs. What I would like to do is hear what the chiefs are saying and have a strong relationship with them.”
Ramsay said he’s not sure yet where the bi-weekly meetings will be held, but he’s eyeing possibly moving the meetings around to different locations.
“One of the things I also want to do is have regular hours or coffee times on the Range where people can stop in and say hello,” Ramsay said.
A lack of personnel, lack of applicants for deputy jobs, a need for 911 employees, and addressing the fentanyl crisis, are top priorities, he said.
He also plans to work with stakeholders to develop one, three, and five-year strategic plans.
Ramsey said he wants to work closely with the public to address crime.
“We solve the majority of crimes with tips from people who are concerned about their community,” Ramsay said.
With a four-year term ahead, Ramsay said he’s looking forward to working collaboratively with the public, community leaders and area law enforcement.
“It’s been a long and tough campaign,” Ramsay said. “But we worked hard to run a positive campaign based on our plans and positive experience.”
