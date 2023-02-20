quilt

This patriotic quilt was made by the quilting group at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes and given to the VFW Auxiliary in Gilbert. The auxiliary is selling raffle tickets for the quilt, and proceeds will go toward a roof repair project at the VFW.

 LINDA TYSSEN

GILBERT—Quilters at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes have been plying their craft for decades, using sewing machines their mothers and grandmothers used a long time ago. And their mission is still the same—to provide warm quilts for worthy causes.

One of the Trinity Quilters’ latest projects was donating a patriotic quilt to the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary. The auxiliary is selling raffle tickets to raise money for a roof project at the VFW post home. The $5 tickets are available at the Gilbert VFW. With questions, call 218-780-5428.

