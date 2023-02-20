This patriotic quilt was made by the quilting group at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes and given to the VFW Auxiliary in Gilbert. The auxiliary is selling raffle tickets for the quilt, and proceeds will go toward a roof repair project at the VFW.
GILBERT—Quilters at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes have been plying their craft for decades, using sewing machines their mothers and grandmothers used a long time ago. And their mission is still the same—to provide warm quilts for worthy causes.
One of the Trinity Quilters’ latest projects was donating a patriotic quilt to the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary. The auxiliary is selling raffle tickets to raise money for a roof project at the VFW post home. The $5 tickets are available at the Gilbert VFW. With questions, call 218-780-5428.
The drawing will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, after the programs at the Gilbert and Makinen cemeteries. One need not be present to win. The tickets were printed and donated by Range Print Shop in Eveleth.
Mary Lou Sixberry, pastor at Trinity Methodist and the Gilbert Community Church United Methodist, said of the quilt projects, “No one can remember a time when quilts weren’t being made, so they think (it started in) the early ’60s or late ’50s. We work on quilting one morning a week.”
About 10 women are involved, Sixberry said: Lynn Weatherstone, Susan Snetsinger, Susan Lund, Tracy Welch, Virginia Sweney, Joy Lehtinen, Marilyn Bushnell, Dorothy Fossell, Loretta Westlund, and Sixberry.
As to how they obtain the fabric and batting for quilts, Sixberry said it’s “a combination of purchased and donated. We were blessed by a large donation from Material Girl when the owner retired.” Material Girl was a fabric and craft store on Virginia’s main street that closed last year.
Sixberry said, “Some quilts are sold to finance the purchase of batting, upkeep on the machines and material. Some quilts are made for individuals, others for organizations like Ronald McDonald House, and the quilters decide to give quilts when they hear of a need.
“We have donated quilts to overseas missions, local families during time of disasters, the Elf Project, confirmation students, nursing homes, Ronald McDonald House, raffles for the food shelf, special occasions and when we hear of a need.”
Sixberry added, “The material for what we call Veteran Quilts was and is all donated. Material Girl donated large amount of material specifically for making them, which inspired us to add this type of quilt to our projects. The quilt given to the Gilbert VFW was the second one we have made, and neither of the quilts was the same.”
