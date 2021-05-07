Singer/song writer Steve Solkela took advantage of the closed off sections of Chestnut Street in Virginia Thursday evening to begin his performance in a unique fashion. Solkela was one of several featured musicians taking part in the Quad Cities “First Thursdays” celebration which is bringing live music and art to downtown locations over the summer.
Glass artist Joe Hejda demonstrates his work as part of the Quad Cities “First Thursdays” celebration in downtown Virginia Thursday evening. First Thursdays is a celebration to bring live music and art to cities over the summer.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.