Singer/song writer Steve Solkela took advantage of the closed off sections of Chestnut Street in Virginia Thursday evening to begin his performance in a unique fashion. Solkela was one of several featured musicians taking part in the Quad Cities “First Thursdays” celebration which is bringing live music and art to downtown locations over the summer.

Glass artist Joe Hejda demonstrates his work as part of the Quad Cities “First Thursdays” celebration in downtown Virginia Thursday evening. First Thursdays is a celebration to bring live music and art to cities over the summer.

Photos by Mark Sauer

