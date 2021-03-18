Puddle jumping

Three-year-olds Suvi and Henrik Branville put on their rain suits Thursday afternoon so they could splash in the puddles of melting as they went with their mother on a walk through Virginia. Sunny skies and temperatures near 50 made for a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

 Mark Sauer

