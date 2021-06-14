VIRGINIA — Prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence for allegedly killing his former girlfriend last month, resulting in second-degree intentional murder charges.
Derek Edward Malevich, 40, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the charge, but citing the violent nature of the case, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Christopher Florey said in a court filing that the state intends to seek a higher sentence.
Malevich is accused of stabbing 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking to death inside his apartment before fleeing the scene and calling 911 to report the incident. Malevich also has a pending guilty plea next month for a domestic abuse charge involving Bicking, dating back to September 2020.
Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14 inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
“The victim was treated with particular cruelty for which the offender should be held responsible,” Florey wrote in a court filing earlier this month, signaling the prosecution’s intent to seek aggravated sentencing. “The victim was identified by tattoos after suffering multiple sharp and blunt force injuries concentrated to her head and neck, and five stab wounds to her back.”
Malevich told authorities at the time of his arrest that he was attacked first, according to charging documents filed in May.
At the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, Malevich allegedly said he went home, walked into his kitchen and was “punched in the face” and attacked by two people. He told authorities he grabbed a knife near the sink and “started stabbing and smashing” before one person fled the apartment.
Malevich said he turned on a light and discovered the other person to be Bicking, called 911 and left the scene tossing the knife and his newly-smashed phone into the dumpster. He alleged that Bicking cheated on him and indicated he hoped to change her.
According to charging documents, Malevich did not have any injuries and officers located only one droplet of blood in the kitchen where he alleges he was attacked. The rest of the blood found on scene was located on or near the couch where Bicking was located.
Malevich is scheduled for a July 19 plea hearing related to the 2020 domestic charge and an omnibus on the murder charge set for the same date. He’s being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail.
