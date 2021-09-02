HIBBING — In her last comments to a judge who will rule in the Jerome Dionte Spann bench trial, a St. Louis County prosecutor argued that Spann had motive to kill Jeryel McBeth.
The prosecutor, Jessica Fralich, wrote in her closing argument on Tuesday that evidence proves Spann was carrying a concealed weapon and “stalking” McBeth, before he shot him dead and injured Jamien Stuckey in a Hibbing neighborhood on Christmas Day in 2018, after a quarrel the previous night.
“The totality of the evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Jerome Spann made the conscious decision to kill Jeryel McBeth by stopping to confront him, walking half a block to come within three or four feet of McBeth and by emptying a five-shot revolver and hitting McBeth three times,” she wrote. “Jerome Spann’s efforts to evade capture and conceal his location after the shooting are additional evidence of premeditation.”
Spann’s defense lawyers, Elizabeth Polling and Hannah Forti, will file a written closing argument on Sept. 8, after which the prosecutor will have an opportunity for a rebuttal scheduled for Sept. 13. Then District Judge Rachel Sullivan will come to a decision on the three charges that Spann faces: premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Spann, 32, faces life in prison if convicted of premeditated murder.
During last week’s three day trial, Fralich called on witnesses who testified to giving Spann a ride that night and seeing him fire shots into a crowd of people standing outside of 2408 Third Ave. E. Octavious Stuckey was one of three witnesses to identify Spann as the shooter, testifying he saw the man shoot his uncle, McBeth, and his two brothers, Jamien and Timothy Stuckey.
In her 26-page closing argument, Fralich detailed the prosecution’s evidence that McBeth’s girlfriend had called 911 immediately at 7:37 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018, immediately after the shooting. She identified Spann as the gunman and provided a license plate for his Mitsubishi Eclipse parked near the scene.
Ustavious Stuckey told police — and later a grand jury and the judge in the trial — that he stood outside near a streetlight with his uncle when seeing Spann and another man get out of a SUV parked at the end of the block, the court documents read. He told them he saw Spann shoot a gun. (He knew Spann as the boyfriend of the sister of his girlfriend. The four of them lived together for a summer.)
Jenna Wersal and Kyshaun Klasko also told police, the grand jury and then the judge that Spann was involved in the shooting. They told the court that his Mitsibishi was stuck in the snow and they gave him a ride in Wersal’s Trailblazer. (Klasko said he knew Spann for about a month and a half and babysat his kids. He introduced him as “Rome” to his then girlfriend.) The two said Spann gave them directions, told them to stop in front of the crowd standing on Third Avenue East and got out of the vehicle. Klasko testified to seeing Spann pull a gun from his waistband and fire five shots in the crowd, before running back to the vehicle.
In the trial, the defense team attempted to poke holes in Ustavious Stuckey’s story, saying he changed his descriptions of the gun used in the incident and how many shots he heard fired that night. They also noted that Wersal and Klasko were charged with aiding and abetting an offender and made deals with the state in exchange for testifying.
The judge rejected the defense’s motion for a directed verdict. Polling had argued that Fralich provided “circumstantial evidence” including unreliable witnesses.
During the trial last week, Spann told the judge he did not wish to testify before the court.
In her closing argument, the prosecutor summarized evidence showing that Spann had told Wersal to stop her vehicle after seeing McBeth in the crowd that night. Klasko said he heard Spann say, “What’s up now, Jason?” referring to McBeth’s nickname.
Fralich showed photographs to show that Spann was standing three or four feet in front of McBeth when he began shooting, based on the victim’s wounds. One bullet, for example, entered into his left chest and traveled through his left lung and lodged in his left shoulder. “Firing a gun at a person necessitates a finding that one reasonably intends to kill the person they are targeting,” she wrote.
She emphasized that convicting Spann of premeditated murder relies on considering all circumstances. “A finding of premediation is allowed even if no single piece of evidence is conclusive, so long as all the evidence excluded all reasonable inferences other than predimated murder,” she wrote. “Events occuring after the death may be considered as part of the totality of circumstance.”
She offered evidence showing that McBeth had gone to Spann’s home on Christmas Eve to confront him. The two never made contact that evening, but the issues continued into the next day, court records read.
Then Spann was seen in his Mitsubi parked outside of the home on Third Avenue East shortly before 7 p.m. on Christmas, before following Ustavious Stuckey’s girlfriend to the Graysherwoods Apartments in Hibbing, court records read. During this time, the girlfriend and her sister were exchanging text messages about the previous night’s incident. Then police officers testified that home surveillance video from local residents show “a vehicle consistent with the make and model of Spann’s vehicle” driving around 7:30 p.m. in the alley behind 2210 2nd Ave. E., where McBeth and others stood outside a home. Ustavious Stuckey testified seeing a vehicle’s tail lights exit the alley, just two blocks from the shooting.
Police testified audio video footage puts Spann in his vehicle around 7:31 p.m. in the alley turning onto Third Avenue East. After about one minute, a man walks through the intersection northbound. Roughly three minutes later, Wersal’s Trailblazer travels southbound through the intersection on Third Avenue East and 24th Street, court records read. One minute later, police said the Trailblazer is then seen headed northbound on Third Avenue East. Another minute goes by before the sound of gunshots are heard and then the vehicle turns right onto 24th Street.
The prosecutor argued that Spann asked Wersal to drive him out of town and when she refused he told her to drop him off at a woman’s home in Hibbing. “You guys can’t tell anyone,” he told Wersal and Klasko, who refused him a ride elsewhere, according to court records. “Make sure this doesn’t get out.” That woman testified Spann arrived at her home around 9-10 p.m. that night, removed the SIM card from his cell, used her phone and left.
She also noted that police testified that T-Mobile records placed Spann’s cell in the area in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2018.
“Jerome Spann acted to avoid capture and detection in the moments immediately after he shot Jeryel McBeth,” she wrote. “These actions – trying to arrange to leave Hibbing, attempting to avoid known locations, instructing witnesses to remain silent, and taking steps to conceal his location – are consistent with planning activity that shows premeditation.”
