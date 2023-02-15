CHISHOLM—Despite push back from the Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz, Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman on Monday told the school board he plans to petition the City of Chisholm Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a potential zoning change.
In a special meeting of the Chisholm City Council last week Norman asked the council if the numbers are favorable, if the city would “take the barrier of zoning away” to allow a project involving a rehabilitation of an existing building to move forward as a bus garage and office space for the school district. The property in question, was later identified by a city councilor as the EH Lawrence building at 6 Southeast First St.
The building is grandfathered in as “Industrial” (following certain criteria to retain that zoning status), according to information provided by city officials at an earlier meeting. It’s also part of a Retail overlay approved in concept by the city council in a joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission back in December. In order for the school district to use it for its proposed plan it would need to be rezoned to Public Use.
Lantz addressed the school board on the proposal during public participation, saying it would be “irresponsible” for the district to purchase any property that is currently on the tax rolls, and that the proposed site goes against the 2020 Comprehensive Plan involving the city, chamber and school district that identified the proposed site as part of the downtown retail corridor. He suggested the district look at purchasing a lot from the city for $1 in the Industrial Park, or to build at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary site.
At the special meeting last week Lantz referred the superintendent to the city Planning and Zoning Commission, but made it clear he wasn’t in favor of rezoning the proposed property.
“I would not support looking at rezoning that,” Lantz said. “Our plan, our vision for downtown, wouldn’t fit any of that.”
On Monday and at the special meeting last week Lantz acknowledged the city was looking at purchasing the proposed building but that it was a “short-term solution to a short-term problem.” Lantz insisted the city planned to resell the property to a developer in keeping with the comprehensive plan.
Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli said it is the property owner that would need to fill out a request for rezoning and submit it to the Planning Commission.
Norman at the meeting last week said the existing bus garage is slated to be razed in 2025, and received the lowest rating of all of the district’s buildings. The stalls in the current building aren’t long enough to accommodate a standard bus, so the district is ordering custom buses at an additional cost, he noted. There are holes in the sheetrock of the existing bus garage to fit the mirrors of the buses.
A new bus garage is estimated at $3.3 million and was taken out of the equation of the $32 million building bond referendum project passed by voters back in November, according to Norman. He said the garage and other items not directly impacting students were taken out to stay within the budget.
Norman said the district recently added mental health resources, two check and connect coordinators, robotics and E-sports, among others that were not part of the district’s building bond referendum project, and require additional office space.
Building a new structure to serve as a bus garage and house the additional offices needed would cost two to three times what it would to retrofit an existing building, according to Norman.
At last week’s special council meeting Norman said the proposal had not yet gone before the school board because it’s early in the exploratory phase. He said he had met with representatives from the city, including the mayor and public works director prior to the special meeting.
On Monday Norman further discussed the matter with the school board and said if zoning weren’t a barrier within a month to two months the district would know if the proposed building would be a viable option. Norman noted the proposed site is four blocks from the school campus. He said the district is also exploring two other existing buildings, both of which are outside of city limits.
Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja attended the meeting last Wednesday but did not address the council.
During discussion on Monday Director Cindy Rice suggested a joint meeting with the board and city council to discuss the matter.
Norman told the school board he intends to bring the matter before the Planning and Zoning Commission at its next meeting at 4 p.m. on March 6. The matter would need to go before the council for approval or appeal.
No action was taken.
—
The board took up the following other matters on Monday.
• Hired Travis Vake as Level II assistant baseball coach for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Hired Christine Olson as a long-term substitute secretary at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, retroactive to Jan. 31 through April 13.
• Heard the second reading of the following policies: Policy 401-Equal Employment Opportunity, Policy 402-Disability Nondiscrimination, Policy 403-Discipline, Suspension, and Dismissal of School District Employees, Policy 404-Employment Background Checks, Policy 405-Veteran’s Preference, Policy 406-Public and Private Personnel Data and Form, Policy 407-Employee Right to Know-Exposures to Hazardous Substances, Policy 408-Subpoena of a School District Employee, Policy 409-Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions, and Creations, Policy 412-Expense Reimbursement, Policy 807-Health and Safety.
• Accepted donations from the Eveleth Elks Club.
• Discussed a mental health survey filled out by staff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.