CHISHOLM—Despite push back from the Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz, Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman on Monday told the school board he plans to petition the City of Chisholm Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a potential zoning change.

In a special meeting of the Chisholm City Council last week Norman asked the council if the numbers are favorable, if the city would “take the barrier of zoning away” to allow a project involving a rehabilitation of an existing building to move forward as a bus garage and office space for the school district. The property in question, was later identified by a city councilor as the EH Lawrence building at 6 Southeast First St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments