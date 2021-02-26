CHISHOLM — Chisholm might get a new health clinic--the first since Essentia closed its services at 400 Northwest First St. that had served the area for decades. At the time of its closing, it was the only such facility in town.
Chisholm Economic Director Stephanie Skraba, at a city council meeting on Wednesday, discussed plans to develop a parcel of land currently owned by Delta Air Lines as the site of a new building to house a new health clinic and social services offices. The land is currently owned by Delta.
Skraba introduced a land agreement between the city and the airlines yet no action was taken. “We are still in the process of moving this forward,” Skraba said. “Once we have more information, we will be able to bring it back before the council as an action item.”
If everything goes according to plan, Skraba said the groundbreaking on the new clinic building could happen yet this spring, with completion this fall.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa, in a phone interview on Friday, said that the project has been in the works for about 18 months. “That would be really big for the area, because Essentia would keep a presence in Chisholm,” he said.
Today the city has continued to partner with Essentia Health, St. Louis County and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) to come up with requests for proposals for a developer on the new building.
“We’re working with valued stakeholders to try and bring this forward-thinking project to fruition,” Essentia communications manager Louis St. George III wrote in an email to the Tribune Press on Friday. “Our vision is to create a health care center that includes spaces for human services, social services and basic outpatient clinic services. We feel that this model would best serve the needs of this community.”
Earlier this week, the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners heard from Skraba and representatives from Essentia Health, IRRRB, and county staff, before voting unanimously in favor of moving forward with the clinic project. (In a previous meeting, the board voted 4-3, the Duluth News Tribune reported. All three Duluth-based commissioners voted in opposition, citing insufficient details on the project.)
County Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, on Wednesday told the Tribune Press that the project stands to benefit not just Chisholm, but the entire region. “We are looking at a win, win here,” Jugovich told the Tribune Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.