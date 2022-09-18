Project Care Free Clinic now at new site

VIRGINIA — Student athletes seeking sports physicals; individuals unable to pay out-of-pocket costs for insulin and other needed medications; small business owners who struggle to afford health insurance.
Those are just some of the people Project Care Free Clinic assists — and will be helping again with the re-opening of walk-in services at the Virginia site, which also has a new location.
Project Care is now open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Arrowhead Center building, 500 S. 12th Ave., in Virginia.
Project Care, which has been on the Iron Range for 11 years, starting with its Hibbing clinic and expanding to Grand Rapids and Virginia in the following few years, operated by appointment only in Virginia during part of the COVID pandemic.
That caused a disconnect with the community, said Project Care Executive Director Tiffany Schleppegrell.
Many people also are unaware of the site’s recent move to the Arrowhead Building, adjacent to the Salvation Army of Virginia, she said. The clinic previously ran out of the lower level of the US Bank building near downtown Virginia.
“People don’t even know we are here,” Schleppegrell said, of the free clinic, which offers basic medical care, labs and diagnostics, a diabetes program, mental health services, immunizations, a medication program, advocacy and other health and wellness resources to Range residents who, for one reason or another, fall between the cracks when it comes to obtaining outpatient health care.
The new location is a good fit, offering better visibility and community connections, said the executive director.
“We are also excited to have Claudia with us,” Schleppegrell said of the Virginia free clinic’s new coordinator, Claudia Skalko. “She is very connected in the community.”
Skalko said she began as a volunteer with Project Care and recently decided to “wade in deeper.”
Skalko served as a licensed LPN at Virginia’s medical center for 31 years and worked another eight years as a nurse at Range Mental Health Center’s Wellstone Center for Recovery in Virginia.
“Everyone has a need, and those needs should be addressed,” she said.
“We know there is a need in the community” for free clinic services, Schleppegrell added, noting that many people have been putting off health care, especially during the pandemic.
Project Care, in a nutshell, helps individuals “who are not going to the doctor because they can’t afford it,” she said. The clinics assist those who either don’t have insurance or who are underinsured.
Physicians, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners donate their time during clinic hours, when patients are seen on a first-come, walk-in basis.
“It is not a huge (time) commitment,” for medical professionals, who also pick up volunteer hours and don’t have to deal with billing codes, Schleppegrell said. The Virginia location, currently staffed with a doctor and nurse, is seeking additional practitioners. It also works with psychology and psychiatry services.
Lab and X-ray services for the Virginia site are performed at Essentia Health-Virginia.
“A lot of people think a free clinic is not for them, but anyone who is putting off health care due to costs” most likely qualifies, Schleppegrell said. In fact, 67% of Project Care’s patients work full-time, she said.
Many are living paycheck to paycheck and choosing other living costs over medical care.
That simply is not necessary, however, with a program like Project Care.
The top three diagnoses the clinics treat are hypertension, mental health issues and diabetes, Schleppegrell said. But Project Care offers so much more.
Its medication program helps patients with funding to defray the cost of prescriptions and has access to pharmaceutical companies that offer free or low-cost prescriptions to uninsured patients.
It provides diabetes education and helps with diabetic supplies.
Vaccinations for adults and children are available by appointment.
The clinics provide back-to-school sports physicals, and the Virginia site currently has $20 gas cards for students who schedule one.
Project Care also connects patients who need specialized care, such as from a dermatologist or podiatrist, with those physicians.
It does not, however, offer pregnancy or STD testing.
The clinics further supply ample advocacy, such as assisting patients with obtaining health insurance or connecting them to community resources. A person who is not feeling well benefits from having an advocate, Schleppegrell noted.
Care at the free clinic is often “less frightening than going to the ER and waiting,” Skalko added.
Project Care providers have helped patients with minor medical issues to diagnosing cancer. “Project Care saved my life,” one anonymous patient states in program materials.
Project care is not state- or federally funded. Rather, it obtains financial support from the Northland Foundation, the Owens Family Foundation, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, its annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser, and private donations.
Among the three clinics, roughly 3,000 volunteer hours are put in per year and 1,400 patients are seen. Of those, 42% are new patients, Schleppegrell said.
The Hibbing clinic is open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and the Grand Rapids clinic during the same hours on Tuesdays.
Project Care is truly “a community clinic,” dedicated to caring for the needs of Iron Rangers, Skalko said.
Even its medical care providers feel the community spirit. Many have said its “old-school” fashion of truly helping others reminds them of “what I went to school for.”
For more information on Project Care’s clinics in Virginia, Hibbing and Grand Rapids, visit www.projectcarefreeclinic.org or email projectcare@qwestoffice.net. The Virginia Clinic can be reached at 218-741-5173. In Hibbing, call 218-263-8549; in Grand Rapids call 218-326-7008.
