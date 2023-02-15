VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council met in closed session for more than two hours Tuesday and Mayor Larry Cuffe is hopeful issues with the Iron Trail Motors Event Center naming rights agreement will be worked out.

Going into the day, the council and Iron Trail Motors were at odds about who can or cannot advertise at the facility. Iron Trail Motors didn’t want direct competitors advertising in the arena without written permission, the mayor said previously, while the city wants as many entities as possible to be able to advertise at the ITMEC.

