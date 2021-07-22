VIRGINIA — Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act supporters gathered in front of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Virginia to rally and bring awareness to the legislation now working its way through Congress.
“With the PRO Act, workers’ rights would be protected and strengthened, allowing them to organize and bargain for fairer wages, better benefits, and an overall improvement in their safety,’’ said Lee Cutler, field organizer for the North East Area Labor Council.
Sen. Tina Smith, an original co-sponsor of PRO, “strongly believes that collective bargaining is a fundamental right,’’ according to Hannah Alstead, Smith’s Northeast Regional Outreach Director.
“Hard-working employees in Minnesota, and across the United States, should be allowed to join together to fight for fair wages and better working conditions,’’ she said. “By protecting the rights of employees to organize and advocate for themselves, Sen. Smith understands that we are putting the power back in the hands of workers and strengthening the middle class. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, she is committed to working with her colleagues to protect hard-earned benefits and ensure that workers receive the important protections they deserve.’’
Cutler added that President Joe Biden is an avid supporter of PRO and recently said, “Nearly 60 million Americans would join a union if they get a chance, but too many employers and states prevent them from doing so through anti-union attacks. They know that without unions, they can run the table on union and non-union workers alike. We must pass the PRO Act.’’
Sandy Daniels Milton — whose father Jim Daniels and uncle Stan Daniels — were both big union supporters — also threw her support behind PRO.
“I’ve had many years experience without union and with union and can tell you there is quite a difference’’ — from no raises and giving excuses to non-union workers coming in making the same amount as you without any experience. “Then I come to a union and we just know what everybody makes, it’s all transparent and plus they fight for us.’’
That is why Sen. Smith is an original co-sponsor of PRO, Alstead said. PRO “would enact desperately needed labor law reform to strengthen workers’ rights to join unions and collectively bargain for improvements at work. Workers are the drivers of our nation’s economy and have helped make our country one of the most prosperous in the world. You can count on Sen. Smith to hold employers accountable and safeguard employee protections.’’
“It’s as simple as unions are the lifeblood of this area and we need unions to have this area survive. Simple as that,’’ said Cutler, who urged the public to thank their senators and encourage them to talk to their colleagues to vote for PRO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.