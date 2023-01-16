January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, but the effort to stop trafficking activity and assist victims is year round.

“This is one of those issues that we know affects communities of every size—this is not just happening in big cities,” said United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) Executive Director Erin Shay in a press release. “It’s one of the reasons UWNEMN is so proud to support local agencies that work to support survivors and unite against trafficking in our area.”

