January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, but the effort to stop trafficking activity and assist victims is year round.
“This is one of those issues that we know affects communities of every size—this is not just happening in big cities,” said United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) Executive Director Erin Shay in a press release. “It’s one of the reasons UWNEMN is so proud to support local agencies that work to support survivors and unite against trafficking in our area.”
Minnesota Department of Human Services defines trafficking as “the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.”
“Human trafficking and exploitation is preventable,” it states on the Minnesota Department of Health website, health.state.mn.us, while noting that “it’s a complex issue that is impacted by many societal factors.” The website contains myths and truths about human trafficking, along with other information on the subject.
Hibbing Police Department Investigator Rachael Shiek in an email on Friday said human trafficking is everywhere and is very challenging for law enforcement agencies, as a lot of the victims are being groomed by their perpetrator. Shiek said trafficking could be one person or a whole group of people being taken advantage of and used for personal gain.
“There is no single description of a trafficking victim, as they could be anyone regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or sexual orientation,” Shiek said. “Trafficking perpetrators prey on an individuals’ vulnerabilities such as poverty, safe housing, and poor family life.”
Just as there isn’t just one type of victim, the perpetrators of trafficking crimes also vary, Shiek noted.
“Perpetrators can be strangers, family friends, intimate partners of the victim, or even family members such as a parent,” she said. “Human trafficking doesn’t require movement, and could be exploited in their hometown. Trafficking perpetrators can be gang members and drug users or they could be a respected member of the community as a company owner, social worker, or a political leader.”
The MDH, on its website states that recruitment activity in public spaces like malls doesn’t happen as often as it may seem, and that recruitment most often occurs online or through someone the young person already knows.
Shiek went on to explain how traffickers groom their victims to earn their trust.
“Grooming is a slow, methodical and intentional process of manipulating a person to a point where they can be victimized,” Shiek said. “The perpetrators gain the victim’s trust, and they make themselves appear to be the only person in the victims’ lives which care about them. Victims are lulled into a false sense of security with promises of love, a stable life, etc.”
Friends Against Abuse Executive Director Jenell Feller stated in the pres release that a common form of trafficking in local community consists of “survival sex—someone trading sex for a safe place to sleep, food to eat, drugs, or transportation.”
Support Within Reach Executive Director Evett Ellis and Sexual Assault Program of North St. Louis County Executive Director Jeanne Olson concurred.
This form of trafficking may not be what usually comes to mind for most people, though Olson said instead of addressing the myths of trafficking, she prefers to “focus on the truths.”
“The falsehoods stick with people, and those falsehoods cause harm” she said, including the public missing warning signs.
Shiek said the goal of law enforcement is not only to find the perpetrators and charge them in a court of law, but it is also to help the victims and survivors of trafficking crimes.
“We feel it is imperative for families, friends, schools and community members to have an open discussion about these perpetrators in an effort to combat this crime—empower our community with knowledge and resources,” Shiek concluded.
So, what are the warning signs of human trafficking?
Warning signs can be difficult for youth because the same warning signs for trafficking could potentially be signs of depression or other issues, Ellis said.
“But usually a gap in school attendance…avoiding eye contact…if they lack control of their schedule, money, or proof of ID when they’re with an adult who is not their parent,” she continued. “If you notice basic needs not being met, that is the biggest red flag.”
Trafficking can happen to people of any age, but Ellis said ages 11-18 is a particularly high-risk group— and important to focus on for prevention.
People with learning disabilities, youth runaways, and individuals that have been isolated from their families are also at-risk, Olson added.
“Vulnerable people are the people being trafficked,” she said.
The true number of how many people in our communities are being trafficked—and what their backgrounds are—is typically difficult to determine.
“People don’t report because they are dependent on the person trafficking,” Feller said.
Victims of trafficking are often struggling with addiction, embarrassed, scared, or even blackmailed, Olson added.
“It’s very rare that a trafficking case gets charged,” she said. “Crisis calls are our main source of support, but they’re not often ongoing. Usually it’s one or two calls, and then they disappear.”
In the instance someone does move through the legal system, local agencies provide advocacy and counseling. They will often find other unique ways of supporting individuals to fit the circumstances as well.
“The needs of a victim that has been sex trafficked are great,” Feller said. “The physical and emotional trauma that they have suffered are hard to comprehend.
They often have nothing—no ID, no credit rating or a severely damaged one, they have no work skills or references. Their friends and families may not be supportive. They have to start with less than nothing.”
In addition, several local agencies provide additional resources for youth—like safe housing—through Minnesota Department of Health’s Safe Harbor system.
Minnesota’ Safe Harbor law went into effect in 2014 to increase awareness, understanding, and identification of sexual exploitation of youth and ensures that trafficked youth are not seen as criminals but as victims in need of services.
Support Within Reach is a Safe Harbor regional navigator for Northwest Minnesota; the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault in Duluth is the regional navigator for Northeast Minnesota.
“But if you call one of us, we will send you to the right one (group) no matter who you call,” said Ellis.
What can the public do to help prevent trafficking?
If you see something that seems off, report it to law enforcement, Feller advises.
“It seems simple and obvious, but don’t support prostitution,” she added. “…in Minnesota, other states, or other countries.”
Connect with the agencies in your community working on these issues, Ellis added.
“It’s OK not to be an expert,” she said. “You can send someone to the experts.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has a wealth of information on human trafficking on its website, dps.mn.gov including tips on reporting suspected human trafficking:
• If you know someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911.
• To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 1-877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.
There are also resources available for victims through local agencies and on the BCA website.
Local agencies themselves work on prevention primarily through education, always tailored to be age appropriate—often focusing not on “trafficking” per se but on things like boundaries, social media use, etc., according to the press release.
“The best prevention is to build a person’s self-esteem and boundaries,” Ellis said. “…When you invite our organizations to present or support our organizations…that’s you helping us come up with a solution to end these things,” she said.
Donations to UWNEMN over the past year supported local agencies like Advocates for Family Peace, Friends Against Abuse, the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County, and Support Within Reach.
For more information about these and other UWNEMN partner agencies, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/partners. To connect with Safe Harbor resources for sexually exploited youth, call 1-866-233-1111.
