Tucker Nelson and Darby Sauer work on a scene from the Lyric Theater’s production of “Proof” by David Aubrun. The play will have nine performances starting August 3 and continuing August 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 24, 25, and 26.

Tucker Nelson and Tom Moe work on a scene from the Lyric Theater’s production of “Proof” by David Aubrun.

Darby Sauer, Tucker Nelson and Kaija Pellinen work on a scene from the Lyric Theater’s production of “Proof” by David Aubrun.

