BUHL — The Buhl City Council on Tuesday adopted a preliminary levy for 2021, payable in 2022.
At $460,000 the preliminary levy is 19 percent above the current levy, according to information provided by the City Clerk’s office.
Councilors adopted the preliminary levy at 19 percent with the knowledge that they have the authority to decrease that amount, but cannot increase it when setting the final levy in December.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze provided the council with multiple variables resulting in the increase, which he said are common to other cities across the state.
Pervenanze, in a memo contained in the council packet, said inflation is estimated by most experts to be between 2.5 percent and 3.4 percent for 2022.
“If you look at the city’s approximately $1 million budget, that’s an additional $25,000-$34,000,” wrote Pervenanze.
Revenues to the city continue to be minimal, Pervenanze noted.
“When revenue streams such as local government aid (LGA) don’t keep up with inflation, that only increases the responsibility that the taxpayers will have,” he wrote. “The best way to counteract this is spreading out these increases with residential and commercial development, which the city is working diligently on.”
Lastly, Pervenanze said grants to assist city operations, purchases and maintenance are few and far between.
The city purchased a new fire truck and a used grader, which he said were both needed, and in the past, there were programs to assist with major purchases, but that’s no longer an option.
In other business, the council:
• Approved posting for skating rink attendants.
• Approved membership dues to the League of Minnesota Cities in the amount of $1,202.
• Approved Northeast Service Cooperative dues in the amount of $200.
• Approved a pay application from Casper Construction, Inc. in the amount of $609,000 for work on the infrastructure improvement project.
• Approved an invoice from JPJ Engineering in the amount of $73,097 for work on the city wide infrastructure improvement project, from Aug. 2 through Sept. 4.
•Authorized renewal of the city’s healthcare plan for 2022 that reflects a 6 percent increase from 2021. The city is part of a statewide pool that helps keep market rates lower compared to what the city may be able to secure in the open market, noted Pervenanze.
•Approved membership dues for the Minnesota Mayors Association in the amount of $30.
•Authorized the city attorney and city administrator to negotiate a contract with Access Broadband, of Virginia, to rent or lease space on the city’s water tower.
Pervenanze said in the past the city had allowed Access to utilize city property free of charge in exchange for free Internet service to city buildings, but the city had switched to a fiber optic network offered through the Northeast Service Cooperative.
•Tabled a request from North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity to donate city-owned parcels, because a representative from the organization was unable to attend the meeting.
•Heard an update on the firehall project. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23, and the bid opening is scheduled for Oct. 1. The council is anticipated to award the bid at its Oct. 5 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.