Assumption Catholic School 6th grader Noah Bigelow takes his turn carrying a large wooden cross through Hibbing Wednesday morning. The 6th grade class carries the cross through the city of Hibbing stopping at public buildings and saying prayers for city employees and first responders.
Assumption Catholic School 6th grader Elizabeth Milani holds a large wooden cross while her classmates say a prayer for the safety of firefighters outside the Hibbing Fire Hall Wednesday morning.
Assumption Catholic School 6th graders say a prayer for the safety of firefighters outside the Hibbing Fire Hall Wednesday morning.
Photos by Mark Sauer
