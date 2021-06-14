Practicing for the parade

Members of the Rock Ridge Marching Band practice a flag routine Monday morning in Olcott Park in Virginia. The Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert bands combined for the first time this summer under the Rock Ridge name and the team is training together and getting ready for their first parade July 3rd in Gilbert.

 Mark Sauer

