VIRGINIA — Virginia Market Square is introducing a new free program: Power of Produce (PoP) Plus! for Seniors at the farmers market on Silver Lake at the Kline-Cuppoletti Park Facility.
This program was created at the Oregon City, Oregon, farmers market in 2011. Due to its success, it has spread to farmers markets all over the nation. The PoP Club for youth has been in Minnesota since 2014, and Virginia Market Square has and continues to participate. PoP Club for youth will open July 8 this year.
Each senior participant in the program who signs up at the market will receive a $2 token to be spent on fresh produce. Participants will receive their token once for every week they visit the market. They can choose to spend it on their own $2 selection of fresh, locally grown produce, or save their token for a future market. Youth receive two $1 tokens each week to be spent on fresh produce at the market.
The goal of the Power of Produce (PoP) is to empower participants to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat. The program offers a chance for participants to explore the farmers market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables, while also learning about how food is grown, by connecting them with local farmers.
Beginning July 8 and running through October 14 participants are welcome to visit the farmers market and join the PoP Plus! Registration and check-in will be located at the designated PoP tent at the entry to the market. Questions about the program can be addressed to virginiamarketsquare@gmail.com.
We hope to see you at the market!
